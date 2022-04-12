Mary Frances McGuinn

McGUINN, Mary "Frances," 100, of Mechanicsville, known as "Mac" to her family and friends, went to be with her Lord on April 5, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. McGuinn. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Jean McGuinn; son, Jerry McGuinn (Carol); granddaughters, Shannon Wilson (Mike) and Rachel McGuinn; great-grandchildren, Clay, Claire, Hailey and Erin Wilson; brother, Leroy Jackson (Callie Marie); and a host of nieces and nephews. Frances retired from Bank of America after 35 years of service. She was a longtime member of Chamberlayne Heights UMC. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Saint Mary's Hospital, Bon Secours Hospice and Covenant Woods for all of their loving care. A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12 at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 429, Richmond, Va. 23218. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
