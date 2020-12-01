Mary Grace VAN NESS

VAN NESS, Mary Grace, 20, of Mechanicsville, Va., gracefully entered eternal rest Thursday, November 26, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was greeted in heaven by her paternal grandfather, Richard Van Ness Sr.; and a dear family friend, Nick Ritchie. Left behind to cherish her memory are her devoted parents, Rick and Jennifer; her brother, Trey; her sisters, Kayla and Jackie; paternal grandparents, Ann and Dan McFaden; maternal grandparents, Mary and John Witt; paternal grandmother, Sandy Van Ness; great-grandmother, Geraldine Witt; two nieces, Jaiden and Harper Grace; aunts, Lisa, Roxy, Myra (Tony), Virginia (Bobby); uncle, Sean (Lola); cousins, Allison, Steven (Heather), Dylan, Travis and Zack; her beloved fur baby, Ziggy; boyfriend, Josh; and many other family and friends. She was independent, with an insurmountable amount of strength and love. She was always the brightest light in the room. The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 7046 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville, Va. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in Westhampton Memorial Park. Online condolences can be left at www.monaghanfunerals.com.