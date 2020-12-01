VAN NESS, Mary Grace, 20, of Mechanicsville, Va., gracefully entered eternal rest Thursday, November 26, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was greeted in heaven by her paternal grandfather, Richard Van Ness Sr.; and a dear family friend, Nick Ritchie. Left behind to cherish her memory are her devoted parents, Rick and Jennifer; her brother, Trey; her sisters, Kayla and Jackie; paternal grandparents, Ann and Dan McFaden; maternal grandparents, Mary and John Witt; paternal grandmother, Sandy Van Ness; great-grandmother, Geraldine Witt; two nieces, Jaiden and Harper Grace; aunts, Lisa, Roxy, Myra (Tony), Virginia (Bobby); uncle, Sean (Lola); cousins, Allison, Steven (Heather), Dylan, Travis and Zack; her beloved fur baby, Ziggy; boyfriend, Josh; and many other family and friends. She was independent, with an insurmountable amount of strength and love. She was always the brightest light in the room. The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 7046 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville, Va. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in Westhampton Memorial Park. Online condolences can be left at www.monaghanfunerals.com.
Mary Grace VAN NESS
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
SHLAND — For Brock Buchanan, the date Oct. 12 has been a tough reminder of the day he lost his father to a rare form of cancer over a decade a…
Let me tell you a cautionary tale. A couple of weeks ago, I was covering the Dominion Energy Charity Classic when I felt what I thought was an…
Resident asks that solar facility be built elsewhere
HANOVER — Although the deferral of pending projects or applications are not unusual occurrences at Hanover County Board of Supervisors meeting…
HANOVER -- Hanover County Circuit Court Clerk Frank D. Hargrove Jr. recently announced the completion of a multi-year project to digitally sca…
HANOVER — Hanover Circuit Court Judge Overton Harris has dismissed a lawsuit filed last summer by five Hanover County citizens regarding the p…
BARDEN, Jefferson Douglas “Doug” Sr., 87, of Mechanicsville, the widower of Trevie M. Barden, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was…
HANOVER – The aftermath of last week’s General Election in Hanover County mirrors the national scene, with Democrats celebrating and Republica…