 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Grace VAN NESS
0 comments

Mary Grace VAN NESS

  • 0
VAN NESS

VAN NESS, Mary Grace, 20, of Mechanicsville, Va., gracefully entered eternal rest Thursday, November 26, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was greeted in heaven by her paternal grandfather, Richard Van Ness Sr.; and a dear family friend, Nick Ritchie. Left behind to cherish her memory are her devoted parents, Rick and Jennifer; her brother, Trey; her sisters, Kayla and Jackie; paternal grandparents, Ann and Dan McFaden; maternal grandparents, Mary and John Witt; paternal grandmother, Sandy Van Ness; great-grandmother, Geraldine Witt; two nieces, Jaiden and Harper Grace; aunts, Lisa, Roxy, Myra (Tony), Virginia (Bobby); uncle, Sean (Lola); cousins, Allison, Steven (Heather), Dylan, Travis and Zack; her beloved fur baby, Ziggy; boyfriend, Josh; and many other family and friends. She was independent, with an insurmountable amount of strength and love. She   was always the brightest light in the room. The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 7046 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville, Va. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in Westhampton Memorial Park. Online condolences can be left at www.monaghanfunerals.com

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

‘Not Detected’ in COVID terms

Let me tell you a cautionary tale. A couple of weeks ago, I was covering the Dominion Energy Charity Classic when I felt what I thought was an…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News