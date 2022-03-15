 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary HARPER

  • 0
HARPER

HARPER, Ms. Mary H., passed quietly on the morning of January 29, 2022 with her daughter, Ruth by her side. Mary was a resident of Mechanicsville, Va., Chiefland, Fla. and currently, of Gulfport, Miss. Mary's life was devoted to serving others as a visiting home health physical therapist. She got her most happiness in helping others. She was 88 when she passed. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Alice Shumake; grandchild, Randal Paul Mayhugh; and her husbands, Thomas M. Hutt Jr., Hal Harper, Jack McCormack and Ralph Briggs. She is survived by her daughters, Jean Ruble, Mary Mayhugh, Ruth Witt and Martha Spanior; six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family request donation to the St. Peters by-the-Sea Memorial fund, 1909 15th St., Gulfport, Miss. 39501. A memorial service will be held on March 24 at 11 a.m. at St. Peters by-the-Sea. She will be interred in Chiefland, Fla., September 10, 11 a.m. at St. Alban's.

