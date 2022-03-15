HARPER, Ms. Mary H., passed quietly on the morning of January 29, 2022 with her daughter, Ruth by her side. Mary was a resident of Mechanicsville, Va., Chiefland, Fla. and currently, of Gulfport, Miss. Mary's life was devoted to serving others as a visiting home health physical therapist. She got her most happiness in helping others. She was 88 when she passed. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Alice Shumake; grandchild, Randal Paul Mayhugh; and her husbands, Thomas M. Hutt Jr., Hal Harper, Jack McCormack and Ralph Briggs. She is survived by her daughters, Jean Ruble, Mary Mayhugh, Ruth Witt and Martha Spanior; six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family request donation to the St. Peters by-the-Sea Memorial fund, 1909 15th St., Gulfport, Miss. 39501. A memorial service will be held on March 24 at 11 a.m. at St. Peters by-the-Sea. She will be interred in Chiefland, Fla., September 10, 11 a.m. at St. Alban's.
Mary HARPER
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Downtown Ashland Association hosts the 18th annual event
Last week, a number of Hanover County elementary schools celebrated Read Across America Week in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday on March 2. The w…
The Mechanicsville High School and Hanover High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) cadets have been keeping busy this …
HALL, Otis Lee, 88, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away February 28, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Otis was born on April 13, 1933, t…
SANTUCCI, Raymond Joseph, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on February 26, 2022, following a brief illness, which he valiantly f…
In light of a recent wave of officer decertification following a nationwide push for police reform, the Hanover NAACP has called for further i…
ANSON, Shawn Michael, 27, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022. He is survived by his parents, Shelly and Robert Anson; …
All seats were occupied during last week’s Hanover County Board of Supervisors meeting, with Allen Davidson holding the previously-vacant Beav…
BALL, Thomas Cleveland Sr., 88, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with his Heavenly Father Tuesday, March 1, 2022. He was preceded in death b…
The Hanover County Administrator’s recommended budget for fiscal year 2023 and included five-year plan proposes significant projects for the c…