HOBSON, Mary Evelyn, 78, of Mechanicsville, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Evelyn Hamby; and brother, Jim Hamby. Mary is survived by her husband of 63 years, Kenneth Hobson Jr.; four children, Karen Hobson (Kevin), Karol Norman (Steve), Kathy Howell (Stacey) and Kenneth Lee Hobson (Jennifer); four grandsons, Mark and Matthew (Breanna) Apperson, Michael and Stephen Zachary Norman; three great-grandchildren; brother, Leslie Hamby; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A devoted and loving wife and mom, Mary always had a beautiful smile to greet everyone, loved music, dancing, spending time with family and friends, a card shark, avid Parcheesi player and a life-long fun-loving Rappahannock "river rat." The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family requests that those in attendance dress casually. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Rd., Ste 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.
Mary HOBSON
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
As last week’s regularly scheduled Hanover School Board meeting began, Beaverdam representative John Axselle asked that the agenda be amended …
Bowles, Linwood, John Sr., 74, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2022 with his family by his side. He was preceded in d…
Richmond Suburban Newspapers (RSN) is proud to announce the appointment of Christina Amano Dolan as the new editor of The Mechanicsville Local…
ASHLAND – Pamunkey Regional Library’s Ashland Branch kicked off the new year with its first ever “Instant Shakespeare” event held this month. …
A somber mood permeated the atmosphere at last week’s Hanover Board of Supervisors meeting as fellow board members and other colleagues rememb…
WAITMAN, Bonnie Jeanne, 58, of Richmond, Va., passed away on January 3, 2022. Bonnie was born in Richmond, Va., to Paul and Jene Waitman on Ma…
Hanover County’s longest serving Board of Supervisors member and Beaverdam District representative Aubrey M. “Bucky” Stanley died peacefully o…
NEELY, Richard Allen Jr., 70, of Richmond, died suddenly early Monday morning, January 10, 2022, in the comfort of his home. A kind and friend…
JENKINS, Catherine Gillette, 93, daughter of the late Lester and Leila Waldrop; and widow of the late Reverend Charles O. Jenkins Sr., passed …
BECK, Glenn Stephen, "Steve," 64, passed away at home surrounded by his family Thursday, January 6, 2022. He leaves behind his wife of 36 year…