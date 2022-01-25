Mary HOBSON

HOBSON, Mary Evelyn, 78, of Mechanicsville, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Evelyn Hamby; and brother, Jim Hamby. Mary is survived by her husband of 63 years, Kenneth Hobson Jr.; four children, Karen Hobson (Kevin), Karol Norman (Steve), Kathy Howell (Stacey) and Kenneth Lee Hobson (Jennifer); four grandsons, Mark and Matthew (Breanna) Apperson, Michael and Stephen Zachary Norman; three great-grandchildren; brother, Leslie Hamby; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A devoted and loving wife and mom, Mary always had a beautiful smile to greet everyone, loved music, dancing, spending time with family and friends, a card shark, avid Parcheesi player and a life-long fun-loving Rappahannock "river rat." The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family requests that those in attendance dress casually. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Rd., Ste 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.