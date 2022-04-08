Mary NELSON

NELSON, Mary, 86, of Mechanicsville, Va., formerly of Newington, Va., passed away on March 26, 2022. She is survived by her children, Patricia Retter, Paul (Tammy) Nelson and Sherry (Frank) Wheatley; her grandchildren, Nathan Retter and Emma Nelson; brothers, Donald (Cheryl) Carr, Richard Carr; and sister, Kitty (Andy) Parks. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Mitchell Nelson; her grandson, Zachary Arnold; and her parents, Frank and Dora Carr. Mary was a long-time member of the I.O.O.F. Rebekah Lodge. Services were held at Affinity Funeral Service - Mechanicsville Chapel with burial at Mount Comfort Cemetery, Alexandria, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society (1-800-227-2345, www.cancer.org). An online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.