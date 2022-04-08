NELSON, Mary, 86, of Mechanicsville, Va., formerly of Newington, Va., passed away on March 26, 2022. She is survived by her children, Patricia Retter, Paul (Tammy) Nelson and Sherry (Frank) Wheatley; her grandchildren, Nathan Retter and Emma Nelson; brothers, Donald (Cheryl) Carr, Richard Carr; and sister, Kitty (Andy) Parks. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Mitchell Nelson; her grandson, Zachary Arnold; and her parents, Frank and Dora Carr. Mary was a long-time member of the I.O.O.F. Rebekah Lodge. Services were held at Affinity Funeral Service - Mechanicsville Chapel with burial at Mount Comfort Cemetery, Alexandria, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society (1-800-227-2345, www.cancer.org). An online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Mary NELSON
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
This year is the 40th anniversary of the Ashland Strawberry Faire with lots to celebrate!
HANOVER – More than 100 impassioned citizens came to speak to the Hanover County Board of Supervisors last week in response to continuing coun…
Hanover County Parks and Recreation is proud to announce that they have been awarded a National Association of County Parks and Recreation Off…
Community members flocked to the Cold Harbor Business Center last Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of the new Hanover and King William H…
MECHANICSVILLE – The Pamunkey Woman’s Club recently gathered at the Mechanicsville Baptist Church to celebrate the club’s 90 years of dedicate…
Former 97th District Delegate Chris Peace was honored earlier this month with a resolution passed by the House of Delegates recognizing his co…
Oak Knoll Middle School student Sidhvidheer Janapareddy participated Saturday in the 47th annual Richmond Times-Dispatch Regional Spelling Bee.
WINGO, Marie Ann Nunn, 62, of Mechanicsville, our sweet and beautiful Mimi went to Heaven on March 18, 2022. She was predeceased by her mother…
Ashland Town Council recently heard requests from community organizations to fund a variety of desired projects for fiscal year (FY) 2023. Amo…