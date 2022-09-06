Mary PEROE

PEROE, Mary Lee Berry, died peacefully at the Masonic Home of Virginia on Aug. 26, 2022 in Richmond, Va. at the age of 90. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Edward Peroe; her parents, Rachel Ripley and Maurice Arthur Berry. Mary Lee is survived by her daughters, Karen Peroe Catlett (Willard Hughes), Laura Peroe Fabrizio (Steven John); grandchildren, Richard H. Catlett, W. Hunter Catlett (Brittany), Andrew R. Butts, Jonathan P. Fabrizio, Kristen E. Fabrizio; and her great-grandchildren, Josephine K. Catlett and Hayden W. Catlett. Mary Lee was born on Dec. 18 in Frederick, Md. She graduated from Highland Springs High School and was married to Richard in 1951. Mary Lee was a resident of Mechanicsville, Va. for 46 years prior to moving to the Masonic Home of Va. Mary Lee was employed by Tredegar Industries until her retirement in 1993. She was a member of the Certified Professional Secretaries from 1982 until her retirement. Prior to joining Tredegar, Mary Lee worked at Ethyl Corporation from 1981 to 1988 and was personal secretary to Andrew J. Asch, entrepreneur, who was instrumental in the redevelopment of Shockoe Slip (1970 to 1981). Mary Lee loved her friends; she was instrumental in organizing a Red Hat Society group with her lifelong friend Shelley Ivester. She was Queen of the Red Hat Hanover Best Tomatoes group for 10 years. Mary Lee was a member of Fairfield Presbyterian Church from 1949 to 1962 and then moved her membership to Mechanicsville Presbyterian Church, where she was very active throughout her remaining years, serving as wedding coordinator for many years, as well as being an active youth leader to the Mechanicsville Presbyterian & Methodist Youth Fellowship throughout the 1970s. Mary Lee enjoyed volunteering at Bon Secours Hospital for 15 years after her retirement, including being co-chair of the Festival of Trees one year. A graveside service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Masonic Home of Va. at P.O. Box 7866, Henrico, Va. 23231 or Mechanicsville Presbyterian Church at 7339 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. The family would like to thank the staff of the Masonic Home of Va. for the years of care they provided our parents. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Mary PEROE
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
