Masks no longer required in HCPS

Beaverdam school board representative John Axselle cautioned the crowd regarding outbursts and said disruptive interruptions could affect the board’s pending decision.

“It seems to be some people in here who think we have already made up our minds,” Axselle said. “Do you turn to your neighbor and say, ‘you are the biggest jerk that ever walked, but, by the way, can you give me a hand shoveling my driveway?’ No, you don’t,” he continued.

He admonished the crowd for a combative approach shown by some in the audience.

“If you don’t want mandates and you want things to go your way, you might want to try a little respect,” Axselle said. “You might want to try a little courtesy. That goes a whole lot further than being disgruntled.”

He reminded the audience that the last time he was forced to reprimand the assembled crowd for its disruptiveness, the decision of the board sided with their point of view.