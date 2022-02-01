Masks no longer required in HCPS

With a unanimous school board vote last week making masks optional in Hanover County schools, the district became the first in the Richmond metro area to abandon current policy requiring masks for all students. Earlier this month, Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield counties opted to maintain their current mask requirements, in effect defying Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s recent executive order that allows parents the right to opt out of the current requirement.
While holding the vote was predictable based on previous actions of the board regarding mask requirements, the unanimous vote on Monday, Jan. 24 was surprising. In August, the panel voted 4-3 to make masks optional in Hanover schools, but former Gov. Ralph Northam’s mandated policy requiring masks was instituted the following day.
“I think it’s important that it was unanimous,” South Anna school board representative Bob May said following the vote.
A packed audience filled the board room, a majority of them in favor of Youngkin’s executive order, and took advantage of a one-hour public comment period to express their dismay with the current policy.
About two thirds of the speakers expressed support for Youngkin’s executive order and dismissed the benefits of mask wearing and noted the negative effects of forcing children to wear masks in class.
Hanover resident Chad Porter urged board members to allow parents to make the choice whether or not to mask their child in school and uphold the governor’s recent executive order.
“Recently, a large majority of parents in Virginia decided to choose freedom over tyranny and Youngkin prevailed as the winner,” Porter said. “Just like the school board and administration went along with the governor’s policy then, to avoid any allegations of being hypocritical, you should now follow the policy of our new governor.”
Porter added that the new policy does not force students who opt to continue face covering to stop, but allows parents an option.
“We are not asking them to unmask their kids,” Porter said. “We are just asking them to unmask our own.”
Maria Brockel said she didn’t expect the mask policy to remain in place in perpetuity, but thought maintaining the current policy is best until all mitigation measures, such as testing, are in place.
Ethan Lynne is a student at Patrick Henry High School and asked board members to keep the current mask requirement in place.
“A huge population of students, especially at my high school, can’t get vaccinated – not by their own choice but by their parents,” he said.
Rebecca Huber, a parent of children who attend Hanover schools, said not wearing masks not only affects the child, but also could jeopardize school employees or other families who have immune compromised family members in their households.
“Your health isn’t just in your hands,” she said.
Mark Kyllingstad supported an optional mask policy allowing parental choice and questioned the need for another meeting regarding the mask wearing policy. “Why are we here?” he asked. He noted that optional mask policy guidelines should have been in place when the board approved a similar policy in August.
Aaron Boston said he was not there to argue the merits of mask wearing or the difference in a state law versus an executive order.
“I came here tonight to ask this board a more fundamental question,” he said. “Who should be entrusted to..decide the best interests of children in Hanover County — the state or the parents?”
“Governor Youngkin’s order gave us that choice,” Boston said. “It emphasized the parents’ fundamental right to make decisions about the well being of our child. It offers a choice to mask, or not to mask,” he concluded.
Shortly after the public comment period session began, some attendees ignored board chair Ola Hawkin’s repeated requests to remain quiet and applauded as one speaker left the podium.
Beaverdam school board representative John Axselle cautioned the crowd regarding outbursts and said disruptive interruptions could affect the board’s pending decision.
“It seems to be some people in here who think we have already made up our minds,” Axselle said. “Do you turn to your neighbor and say, ‘you are the biggest jerk that ever walked, but, by the way, can you give me a hand shoveling my driveway?’ No, you don’t,” he continued.
He admonished the crowd for a combative approach shown by some in the audience.
“If you don’t want mandates and you want things to go your way, you might want to try a little respect,” Axselle said. “You might want to try a little courtesy. That goes a whole lot further than being disgruntled.”
He reminded the audience that the last time he was forced to reprimand the assembled crowd for its disruptiveness, the decision of the board sided with their point of view.
“The last time we had to do this, the crowd was convinced we were going to vote against them. It didn’t go against them,” he said. “However, if this activity keeps going like it’s going, it could very well go against what you want. Please adhere to what we ask so we won’t have to take further steps.”
“Are you threatening us?” one member of the audience questioned.
Following the one-hour public comment period, May moved to make the current mask policy optional. His motion contained language encouraging students to wear masks and also allowed school officials a week to implement the new policy.
“We strongly recommend that students continue to wear masks while in the school building [and] masks will remain required on school buses,” May said.
The CDC issued an order requiring masks on all buses, so that requirement will remain in place.
Superintendent Michael Gill asked parents to continue masking their children until the policy took effect Jan. 31.