Masks required in Hanover schools per governor’s order

Angela Sykes, a Chickahominy District resident and mother of three children, spoke in opposition to a mask mandate.

“The data tells us that school age children have a minute risk of hospitalization or death from COVID,” Sykes said. “Children in Hanover County have been virtually mask free for the last two months,” she added.

The reaction to Gill’s recommendation was immediate. As a slide appeared on an overhead screen outlining the policy, a group of attendees erupted in protest and hurled verbal jabs at the board. Shortly after, board Chair Ola Hawkins paused the meeting. She returned with what she termed a final warning to the group and advised them the room would be cleared if further disruptions occurred.

Recently installed South Anna board member Bob May said he was willing to vote in favor of Gill’s recommendation given the assurances he received from the superintendent clarifying that the policy was a result of current conditions and could be revisited as early as October.