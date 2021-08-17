Masks required in Hanover schools per governor’s order

Before order, School Board voted against requiring masks
Late last week, Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver issued a statewide Public Health Order requiring all students aged 2 and older to be masked when inside all public schools in the state.
“This Public Health Order makes it very clear that masks are required in all indoor K-12 settings, and Virginia expects all schools to comply,” Governor Ralph Northam said in a statement issued shortly after the Order was released.
The mandate includes all Hanover students, staff and visitors and requires mask wearing in all county schools when classes begin in September.
But two days earlier, it appeared that no mask mandate would be instituted in Hanover schools when the Hanover County School Board rejected a recommendation by Superintendent Michael Gill that would have required masks in all county elementary schools, and mandate mask wearing for unvaccinated secondary students.
In a 4-3 vote, the board instead passed a no mask policy for teachers and staff, leaving all decisions associated with mitigation efforts with parents.
For the first time in recent memory, board members were forced to pause the meeting and exit the meeting room as a disruptive group of anti-mask residents shouted and berated them following Gill’s recommendation.
Convinced that Gill’s recommendation was a done deal, the group stood and shouted at board members eventually forcing the group’s exit. Additional sheriff’s deputies were called and positioned themselves in a hall adjacent to the board room.
One group member reminded the protesters they were reacting prematurely by voicing their opinions on what was only a recommendation by the superintendent.
“The board still has to vote. Let’s see what they do,” he shouted to the unruly group who calmed after hearing his words.
As it turned out, he was right.
As discussion began regarding the recommendation, it was apparent that some board members did not endorse the mask mandate policy, and eventually, voted on a motion made by John Axselle that provided no mask mandate for students or staff and left their use as a parental decision. Students will still be required to be masked on school buses per federal guidelines.
The more than three-hour meeting was frequently interrupted by audience members who shouted, applauded and waved signs expressing their distaste for any mask mandates. The anti-mask proponents dominated a public comment period where many expressed concerns regarding mask wearing, some even citing medical dangers associated with the mitigation measures.
Although many of the speakers comments were interspersed with objections to Critical Race Theory (CRT) being taught in Hanover schools, the clear focus of their ire was aimed at the mask policy and conveyed a unified sentiment on exposing children to ill-conceived mandates.
Angela Sykes, a Chickahominy District resident and mother of three children, spoke in opposition to a mask mandate.
“The data tells us that school age children have a minute risk of hospitalization or death from COVID,” Sykes said. “Children in Hanover County have been virtually mask free for the last two months,” she added.
The reaction to Gill’s recommendation was immediate. As a slide appeared on an overhead screen outlining the policy, a group of attendees erupted in protest and hurled verbal jabs at the board. Shortly after, board Chair Ola Hawkins paused the meeting. She returned with what she termed a final warning to the group and advised them the room would be cleared if further disruptions occurred.
Recently installed South Anna board member Bob May said he was willing to vote in favor of Gill’s recommendation given the assurances he received from the superintendent clarifying that the policy was a result of current conditions and could be revisited as early as October.
May suggested an even earlier date might be in order. “It is extremely difficult for us to make a decision tonight and that’s why I think we should look at the data on a more frequent basis and do what is absolutely best for our children and provide the safest education possible,” May said. Gill said he suggested October to allow officials to gauge conditions once students had returned for a full month, and said the board could revisit the issue at any time.
Beaverdam board representative John Axselle took those concerns a step further and suggested a no mask policy should be installed “while we keep an eye on things.” Axselle said he endorsed some of the concerns raised by speakers earlier in the meeting, and expressed sentiments that favored parents’ rights regarding choices for their children.
“I’ve looked at the data today,” Axselle said. “I don’t think the numbers justify making changes. I’d like to suggest we go with a choice for K-12. If it changes in September, then we go with masks. If it doesn’t, we stay with choice. I believe who better to make a choice for the child’s safety than the parent,” he concluded.
Axselle also didn’t mince words in addressing the group’s behavior at the standing room only meeting.
“I’ve been on this board for 25 years and we have never had to leave,” he said. “You don’t respect us. Folks, this is not Hanover. You are better than this.”
Cold Harbor School Board member Steve Ikenberry supported Axselle’s position and said he could not support a mask mandate.
“I concur with my colleague, Mr. Axselle, regarding the data. I don’t see the data supporting that our children should be in masks,” Ikenberry said. “Our youngest in school are our safest. They are just slightly under 100% safe. I’m looking at the risks and benefits here.”
Ikenberry also referenced facial deformities incurred by mask wearing children “who wore masks too long.”
“If you feel like you son or daughter should wear a mask then they should,” Ikenberry said. “If you feel like they shouldn’t, then they should not.”
As late as weeks ago, Gill’s policy recommendation might have been different and school officials confirmed that no final decision had been reached and conditions were still being monitored as late as last week.
“This is a snapshot in time based on the data available to us,” Gill said. “We will continue to evaluate both internally and with our partners in the Health District. We are more than willing to bring back recommendations,” he added.
But latest CDC guidelines and Hanover’s designation as a high transmission area coupled with an expected 96% in-person attendance were primary considerations in the recommendation.
In addition, Governor Ralph Northam and state School Superintendent James Lane issued a joint statement requesting districts open for five-day-a-week instruction and follow all CDC guidelines, which require masks be worn by all students in high transmission areas.
Gill said the ultimate goal is to keep Hanover schools open. “We are not only trying to mitigate the virus, but the number of students who are on quarantine,” Gill said explaining that masks would help better manage the quarantine issue.
He also addressed assertions that the data did not support a mask mandate. “I will say from a data standpoint… you can pull up any county in our area large or small and believe you will find Hanover at the highest level currently.”
“We can revisit this at any point the board wants,” Gill said. “I think it is wise to continuously look at the data. We all hope the curve continues to decline. If that’s the case, then I would stand in front of you and, very confidently do what likely before about two or three weeks ago I would have recommended, which was parent choice for all.”
Henry District School Board member George Sutton joined Axselle, Ikenberry and Mechanicsville board member Sterling Daniel in approving the no mask mandate policy.
In a statement released to parents late last week, HCPS said, “The Hanover County School Board and the Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Michael Gill, acknowledge that the State Health Commissioner for the Commonwealth of Virginia has the legal authority to issue emergency orders on behalf of the Virginia Board of Health. This is similar to an emergency mask order issued by the State Health Commissioner on June 30, 2021, which required “all individuals aged five and older to wear masks when indoors at public and private K-12 schools” until July 25, 2021. Hanover County Public Schools complied with this order.”