Master Gardener brings ‘farm to table’ experience to Covenant Woods

Situated in the Covenant Woods retirement community in Mechanicsville is a plot of land rich with locally-grown produce and flowers. First opened in 2017, a local Master Gardener has elevated the community farm over the years by bringing innovation, expertise and a passion for gardening to the Covenant Woods campus.

Jen Alexander, a local resident and 2009 Master Gardener graduate, said her passion for gardening was inspired at age 17 during a trip to Germany. Later, after moving from Indiana to Hanover County, she found a gardener’s paradise in the county’s exceptional growing zone that rejuvenated her longtime passion.

Alexander joined the Covenant Woods team as farm manager in 2019, two years after the campus’ farm first opened. Mike Scheff, director of dining services, said they were “incredibly fortunate” to find her after a careful search, and she has grown the program beyond his initial vision.

Scheff, a trained chef, said the farm was born from his desire to bring fresh products to residents.

“I’ve always wanted to have an actual farm-to-table program… My philosophy has always been simple, fresh product,” Scheff said.

After opening the farm by expanding an existing garden space to 5,000 square feet, Scheff sought a Master Gardener to elevate the program two years later with an “excellent work ethic, strong knowledge of local farming and soil” and beyond.

With Alexander’s help and guidance, they were able to double the farm to what is now – around 12,000 square feet.

“She has just been an excellent fit in every way, shape and form,” Scheff said. “… We’re incredibly proud of her efforts and incredibly proud of the farm. It’s important to the residents, it’s important to the community and important to the staff.”

Alexander has utilized the space in creative and efficient ways over the years, as she is constantly experimenting with growing new items that take up a small amount of space but offer an abundance of product.

She collaborates with the campus chefs to determine which produce to grow along with the quantity needed. The farm has produced eggplants, peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, fingerling potatoes, Chinese broccoli and more. She is currently harvesting hundreds of pounds of tomatoes to feature in a variety of dishes, such as homemade tomato pies that will soon be on campus menus.

Even with the farm’s limited space, Alexander is able to supply fresh produce to the campus’ dining services such at Fireside Grill, which offers in-house dining to residents as well as a catering program, takeout service and curbside pickup program to the public. Take out services officially reopened to the public last week.

Scheff said the Fireside Grill alone averages around 150 to 180 meals per day, and all of the dining services campus wide combined serve 21,500 meals per month. Last year, the farm produced around 4,300 pounds of fresh produce to support the campus’ dining services.

In helping to keep up with the heavy demand, Alexander began recruiting resident volunteers. She has about one volunteer a day to help with most of the seeding and seed saving along with other tasks.

“It has been so fortuitous,” Alexander said, as many of her volunteers bring their own expertise to the table. A few volunteers are Master Gardeners themselves and another is a Virginia Master Naturalist.

“These people are coming with just everything to add, you know, it’s been amazing the group I’ve been able to compose,” she said.

Outside of nine core volunteers, she said the entirety of the community has participated in their own ways, including donating coffee grounds, banana peels and egg shells for composting using a three-system compost bin.

Other residents have crocheted false wasp nests, made a sign in the campus wood shop and put together floral arrangements for the campus. One resident constructed almost all of the farm’s structures, such as a rinse table, seedling table, the three-system compost bin and all of the shelves in the shed.

“One of the unintended outcomes of this farm has been… amazing community involvement, and how many people it’s brought together and really given residents purpose, which I think is really important,” Scheff said. “…And I can honestly say most of this is because of Jen.”

In addition, Alexander has boosted the natural wildlife and environment in the area. Using her technique of “following nature,” she incorporates integrated pest management by planting native plants that attract pest predators to naturally wean off pests. The utilization of compost has also helped to increase the organic matter in the soil.

“I just go full steam ahead,” she said. “I like designing, I like challenges, I like trying to grow a lot in a small space and I like seeing kind of the progression of the farm itself in developing the wildlife habitat aspect of it.”

“What really makes me proud of the program is watching all these small things lead into the result,” Scheff said.

Alexander reflected on what has been the most enjoyable part of her job as farm manager.

“Just being able to come here every day and do this… I would do it for free,” Alexander said. “Just because it’s so fun.”