McAuliffe, Alaya and Herring win Dems’ nominations

“Many progressive ideals are emerging because of the efforts of the Democratic leaders in Virginia. We need to stay on this path of preserving democratic institutions.

“I am very proud of all the committee members who campaigned and volunteered for so many of the candidates. Now that the state ticket has been declared, it is time to get to work supporting our local candidates and spreading the message of love and charity which Democrats across the state understand. We have come very far in respecting choice, honoring marriage, acknowledging the contributions of minority populations, and appreciating the contributions of the LGBTQ communities, but there is still much more to do.

“We passed the ERA (Equal Rights Amendment) and we need to ensure that Virginia leads the charge in protecting the equal rights of everyone. We all deserve access to healthcare, education, and economic opportunities.