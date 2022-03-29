MCEF continues 45 year legacy of community service with ‘One Stop Shop’

MECHANICSVILLE –

For over 45 years, the Mechanicsville Churches Emergency Functions (MCEF) has been uplifting the Hanover County community in powerful ways. After closing for a short period of time during the COVID-19 pandemic, the MCEF One Stop Shop is up and running with an abundance of pantry and clothing items to support local families in need.

With a sizable network of community churches, individuals and businesses uniting to aid neighbors most in need, MCEF offers an array of influential services, including a clothing and food pantry shop, senior ride service, school supply store for teachers and more.

MCEF was first established in 1976 by three local churches with the mission of aiding residents who struggle financially. Today, the group is made up of approximately 34 churches along with businesses and individuals who combine their resources to help struggling community members get back on their feet.

MCEF’s goal is to help families handle financial emergencies, improve their quality of life, maintain their independence, prevent homelessness and promote health and wellness. Local churches house and support the eight different missions of MCEF: food pantry, senior rides program, financial assistance, linen closet, infants and newborn closet, kid’s closet, adult closet and teen closet.

The MCEF One Stop Shop, located at 7235 Stonewall Parkway, Mechanicsville, accommodates each of the churches’ eight missions, providing free clothing, linens, food and other helpful resources to those in need.

According to MCEF president Pat Hubert, the group has approximately 165 volunteers today who help operate its missions. MCEF is run by a 100% volunteer force, with all supplies funded by church and community member donations.

“We’ve never gone to the government for anything,” Hubert said. “All we do is put the word out to the churches and community when we run short on anything, and in they come. It’s a wonderful community.”

The One Stop Shop first opened on Oct. 1, 2017, after all MCEF churches agreed to support the shop’s overhead and a location was secured. The shop aimed to provide a larger and centralized space to support each of the churches’ missions.

The shop is open to clients from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. It is also open from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

“It’s set up like a complete grocery store,” Hubert said. “So they actually shop and put in their bag what they actually use.”

Customers are guided by arrows through each of the fully-stocked pantry aisles to grab the allowed number of canned vegetables, canned meat, condiments, baking supplies, toiletries, dish soap, laundry detergent and more to fill up their grocery bags. Customers are also provided a fresh carton of eggs from the shop’s refrigerator.

While the shop primarily carries canned and dry foods, fresh fruit and vegetables are donated by churches from their own gardens, local businesses and residents who have an abundance of their own produce. In addition, the Hanover Master Gardeners donate fresh fruit at the end of the season to MCEF.

Hubert said the shop’s spacious layout makes shopping easier and accommodates a much larger inventory than the pantry’s previous location, which was located in a 15-by-30-foot building.

“We didn’t have a place for restock or anything else, so sometimes the bags went out pretty light,” Hubert said. “Here they go out extremely full because we have everything and have the ability to restock immediately.”

The shop’s location also accommodates a fully-stocked linen closet, infants and newborn closet, kid’s closet, adult closet and teen closet, along with the MCEF offices. Brand new socks and underwear are offered to every age group as well.

“Everything is donated to us, so they get to pick and choose what they can use,” Hubert said. “And anything we run low on, we just pick up the phone and put the word out to the churches, and in it comes.”

In addition, the shop has a kitchen, which Hubert and two other volunteers use to incorporate pantry items and fresh produce into easy, healthy and innovative recipes for clients.

“So I take food off the shelves there and create brand new recipes, and [clients] get to taste them,” Hubert said. “If they like it, we give them a copy of the recipe.”

They even provide a cookbook that features a list of the first 16 recipes created by the trio, including recipes for a veggie casserole, pumpkin corn muffins, healthy apple cinnamon sweet potato fritters, Mexican cauliflower rice and more.

Hubert said there are currently 64 volunteers who operate the shop during the weekdays, along with a separate team of volunteers who help with donations on donation Sundays.

The shop serves around 100 families per month, but they would assist around 50 families a week prior to COVID-19. Due to this shortage of customers, Hubert said they have an abundance of pantry items sitting on the shelves.

In 2019, 424 households visited the shop, while 527 households visited in 2020. In 2021, the One Stop Shop served 233 households, or 1,415 people, with 1,937 bags of food, 795 bags of clothing and 121 bags of linens.

Hubert said there are numerous reasons why the pandemic reduced the number of families seeking pantry items, such as the federal government supporting free meals in schools and increasing the amount of available food stamp money. More churches also began handing out free food during the pandemic.

With the recent lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, Hubert said they are seeing an upward trend of new families seeking food, clothing and financial assistance.

In addition, MCEF has extended its services to further target children in need in the community, including offering support to the Mechanicsville Weekend Backpack program. The program provides children in need in the school district with backpacks stocked with food. Hubert said MCEF has given almost 4,000 pounds of food to the program.

MCEF has also recently partnered with Hanover County Public Schools to develop the Tools 4 Teachers Store, which aims to offer support to teachers by donating school supplies for schoolchildren in need.

“Teachers spend thousands of dollars out of their own pockets every year because kids don’t have what they need,” said Hubert’s wife, Glady.

Support for the program derives from community partnerships and donations, which volunteers utilize to purchase a generous inventory of school supplies. The program’s inventory is currently stored in the Youth Services office inventory space, although donations are accepted at the One Stop Shop.

Currently, middle school teachers at Bell Creek, Chickahominy, Liberty and Oak Knoll Middle schools may submit requests for needed classroom supplies twice a month. While the new program is currently limited to middle schools in the area, they hope to expand their services to other schools in the county moving forward.

Since fall 2021, program partners have contributed $2,500 in financial support. Volunteers have made 16 school deliveries, supporting 127 classrooms and fulfilling 211 teacher requests with over 1,900 items.

Hubert said the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Tools 4 Teachers store will be likely held at the end of the month.

Another one of MCEF’s primary programs is offering direct financial assistance to families struggling to pay for electricity, water, rent, fuel oil, prescriptions and other essential expenses. In 2021 alone, the program provided 120 families with $58,172 of direct financial assistance.

In addition, MCEF partnered with Ashland Christian Emergency Services (ACES) to create the Hanover Senior Ride Program.

The program provides transportation to medical appointments, the grocery store, bank and other locations to seniors aged 60 and up who cannot drive themselves. The program additionally assists riders with disabilities, but the drivers are not equipped to accommodate wheelchairs.

Glady Hubert is among approximately 25 volunteer drivers based in both Ashland and Mechanicsville. It is a volunteer-based ride service that relies on drivers to use their personal vehicles to transport riders, with all drivers qualified through background checks and driver safety training. MCEF also provides its riders with liability insurance coverage.

“Sometimes we stay with them, sometimes we shop or do something while they’re in their appointments,” she said. “But then we take the person home.”

Seniors who need a ride can call the MCEF ride coordinator with the detail of their need, preferably a week in advance. The coordinator will schedule the trip with a designated driver and call the rider back.

In 2021, the Hanover Senior Rides program gave 1,116 rides to residents in need.

Those who wish to participate in the Senior Rides program as a rider, driver or coordinator can call 804-357-9360 for more information.

Individuals who wish to support Tools 4 Teachers may contact the Hanover Department of Community Resources at 804-365-4300 or email Kristina Yager with Youth Services at kayager@hanovercounty.gov.

Those who wish to provide a monetary donation to MCEF for any of their services can visit the website, www.4mcef.com, and select the donation button. Donated supplies for the One Stop Shop or Tools 4 Teachers program can be dropped off at the One Stop Shop on the first and third Sundays of the month from 2 to 3:30 p.m.