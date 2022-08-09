McShin Foundation hosting Recovery Fest in Hanover

The McShin Foundation is bringing its 18th annual Recovery Fest to the Hanover community this fall, featuring a revival of the festival’s traditional grandeur while raising funds and awareness for the nonprofit’s meaningful mission.

This year’s event is free admission and will be held at the Hanover Courthouse Ruritan Club, located at 13497 Hanover Quarter Road in Hanover, on Sept. 10 from noon to 5 p.m. and will feature live music, BBQ cook-offs, kid’s activities, special speakers, a cornhole tournament, golf chipping contest, ice cream truck, vendors and the Local Cup Coffee Truck.

The foundation’s annual Recovery Fest is a three-time Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration award winner and is held each year in recognition of National Recovery Month in September.

According to Honesty Liller, the McShin Foundation’s CEO, over 24 million Americans are in recovery from a substance use disorder (SUD).

“There is no discrimination with addiction,” Liller said. “Addiction affects all families, some form or another, so [Recovery Month] is really to celebrate those humans that get into recovery and get lives that they never dreamed of… and to reduce that negative outlook on addiction that we can survive addiction and also be better citizens.”

Founded in 2004 by John Shinholser and Carol McDaid, The McShin Foundation is Virginia’s leading nonprofit, full-service recovery community organization (RCO) for individuals and families with SUDs.

The foundation offers a 28-day recovery program, sober living in recovery houses and partners with leading physicians for drug and alcohol detox. While offering recovery tools to individuals suffering from SUDs, the foundation additionally aims to educate families, communities, and governments on SUDs and reduce the stigma attached to them, according to the foundation’s website.

Today, the foundation has grown into a 15,000-square-foot recovery center and includes over 100 recovery residence beds in Richmond and surrounding areas.

Liller said the entirety of the foundation’s staff is in recovery themselves.

“We’re all recovery coaches, or certified recovery specialists with the state of Virginia, which is really crucial to have peers to help the individuals that come through our program,” Liller said.

Liller first came to the McShin Foundation at 26 years old while battling with a longtime heroin addiction.

“Life is amazing because of recovery,” Liller said. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for McShin taking me in because I didn’t have anything.”

Liller said her fight with drug addiction began when she was 12 years old. With the foundation’s support and recovery tools, she overcame her 14-year battle and transformed her life for the better. She began working at the foundation five months into recovery 15 years ago and has been the CEO for almost nine years. She is also the bestselling author of “Scattered Pink: A Diary of a Woman in Recovery,” which details her difficult journey through recovery, becoming a female leader and more.

This year’s event is unique as, unlike previous festivals held at the foundation, it will be returning to Liller’s roots in the Hanover community. Along with Liller being a lifelong Hanoverian, founders Shinholser and McDaid have lived in Hanover for around 20 years. Shinholser is also a member of the Hanover Courthouse Ruritan Club.

With the COVID-19 pandemic halting certain traditions for the past two years, Liller said this year marks the return of the festival’s Kansas City Barbeque Cook-off, which will be judged by a group of professional tasters. The event will additionally feature a People’s Choice Barbeque with dishes from local restaurants for attendees to rank.

All proceeds from the event will directly support the foundation’s wellness fund, which is used for a number of activities to show the individuals they serve “that they can have a ton of fun in recovery without drugs or alcohol,” Liller said.

In addition to two live bands, the event will showcase the musical talents of a few singers that currently live in the foundation’s housing.

“We have this event specifically to show the community that we’re awesome too,” Liller said. “There’s so much negative outlook on addiction… so we want to educate the community here that we can have a lot of fun.”

Liller encourages interested community members to “come out and support a local nonprofit that is healing families and saving lives with the drug addiction epidemic.”