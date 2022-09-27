McShin spotlights Recovery Month with Mobilize Recovery

The McShin Foundation honored National Recovery Month with two lively community gatherings this month, including the foundation’s 18th annual Recovery Fest held on Sept. 10 at the Hanover Courthouse Ruritan Club.

Founded in 2004 by longtime Hanoverians and husband and wife duo John Shinholser and Carol McDaid, The McShin Foundation is a leading nonprofit, full-service recovery community organization (RCO) for individuals and families with substance use disorders (SUD).

The foundation offers a 28-day recovery program, sober living in recovery houses and partners with leading physicians for drug and alcohol detox. While offering recovery tools to individuals suffering from SUDs, the foundation additionally aims to educate families, communities and governments on SUDs and reduce the stigma attached to them, according to the foundation’s website.

Honesty Liller, the foundation’s CEO, said this month’s Recovery Fest was a great success. She said hosting the festival for the first time in Hanover County offered a beautiful, open and relaxing atmosphere.

The Recovery Fest was free and open to the public to enjoy live music, BBQ cook-offs, children’s activities, special speakers, a cornhole tournament, a gold chipping contest, an ice cream truck, vendors and the Local Cup Coffee Truck.

Liller said they were able to raise around $3,000 in cash from T-shirt and other event sales and at least $15,000 from event sponsors. She said proceeds raised fund the event’s expenses and the foundation’s programming.

The event aimed to “raise awareness that recovery rocks and people can change their lives by entering into recovery,” ultimately reducing the stigma surrounding addiction, Liller said. The foundation additionally aims to show their participants that “they can have fun in recovery.”

For the first time, the foundation brought even greater recognition to the important month by hosting the Mobilize Recovery Across America Bus Tour on Friday, Sept. 16, which invited members from local communities and beyond to join the two organizations’ meaningful celebration of addiction recovery.

Mobilize Recovery is an initiative of the Recovery Advocacy Project and the Voices Project. Its mission is to expand policy to support recovery, create connections to supportive services that are vital and lifesaving, and engage affected individuals in meaningful community action.

Throughout Recovery Month, the Mobilize Recovery bus will travel across the country and back. The bus tour began in Las Vegas on Sept. 5 and will make its final stop on Oct. 6. The national tour features training on mental health community-initiated care, overdose prevention and resources, listening sessions between policymakers and residents, addiction recovery workshops, and practical prevention tools and strategies for families.

The stop in Virginia was held at The McShin Foundation, located at 2300 Dumbarton Road in Richmond, and featured a lineup of training, speakers, food and performances by bestselling author Anna David, Eddie Pepitone from Netflix’s “Bitter Buddha,” and spoken word artist Joseph Green.

Ryan Hampton of Mobilize Recovery shared why the McShin Foundation holds special significance for him and Garrett Hade.

“McShin has been a huge part of the Mobilize Recovery family since day one… But I think for Garret and I, coming here today to be with all of you means something to us,” Hampton said.

Hampton and Hade first became sober in 2015 and took a road trip tour across the country in 2016 titled “Addiction across America.” After losing many friends to overdoses that year, the duo wanted to learn how to become more involved in recovery communities and eventually connected with McShin Founders Shinholser and McDaid.

While they aimed to travel 8,000 miles in 30 days in a 35-foot RV, they made it as far as Post, Texas before running out of gas. Shinholser and McDaid offered to cover their gas expenses if they made it to the McShin Foundation.

Hade added that Shinholser encouraged them to pursue their idea of establishing a mobile recovery tour.

“So without John and McShin, Mobilize Recovery, The Voices Project and my personal journey probably wouldn’t be here today,” Hade said.

Speakers of the event encouraged “recovering out loud,” sharing their own difficult journeys with addiction and building the courage to serve as sources of inspiration for those battling with SUDs.

Shinholser shared his journey toward recovery with attendees. Falling victim to addiction at 11 years old, he conquered his addiction at the age of 23 after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.

“I personally have lived out my recovery for 40 plus years,” he said. “It has never ever done anything but served me well.”

He said when he and his wife first started their recovery movement 22 years ago, he was shocked to learn how many individuals in recovery were not active participants in the recovery community. This identified need for inspiration is what led to the founding of McShin, he said.

“We’ve got to get out there and show the world that recovery is fun, it’s awesome, it’s available, it’s doable with the stigma, the shame and the guilt,” he said.

“We have got to make sure this Mobilize Recovery is successful, and all the people that stand behind us and support us – we’ve got to champion those people,” he added.

“I just wanted to make sure that all of you knew that you’re a part of something bigger, and it is a new, monitored recovery advocacy movement that’s being built all across the country,” said McDaid, who has been in recovery for almost 25 years. “And there is a role for everyone.”

“Shame, judgement, stigma, discrimination, bias… these are things that are very real,” Hampton said. “So we need to recover and be an active, positive face and force for recovery and good in our communities.”

Speakers encouraged attendees to write their own recovery stories and messages of hope on the Mobilize Recovery bus, which was already heavily-decorated with messages from members of the recovery community across the nation.