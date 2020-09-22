Mechanicsville Local events: week of 9/23/20

The Reunion Committee for the Lee-Davis High School Class of 1980 has decided to postpone the reunion from June 20 to sometime in September due to the COVID-19 situation. More details will be released by the committee as soon as they have been finalized.

The Highland Springs High School Class of 1970 has had to postpone its 50th reunion again. The new date is Saturday, May 15, 2021. All other previous information is correct, including the location at the Hill Building at Sandston Pool at 501 Beulah Rd. in Sandston. Music will be presented by DJ Dalton Beagle. Dinner, drinks and dessert will be provided by Champagne Taste Catering. Bring your own mixers and alcohol. Small coolers are welcome. The doors will open at 4 p.m.; cocktails at 5 p.m.; dinner at 6 p.m.; and cleanup will be at 10 p.m. The cost is $45 per person. Those who may have recently paid $50 after March 1 have been refunded $5. No tickets will be sold at the door. For invitations or more information, contact Bill Brooks at 1970HSHS@gmail.com.