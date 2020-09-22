Mechanicsville Local events: week of 9/23/20

Saturday, June 20 Rescheduled
The Reunion Committee for the Lee-Davis High School Class of 1980 has decided to postpone the reunion from June 20 to sometime in September due to the COVID-19 situation. More details will be released by the committee as soon as they have been finalized.
Saturday, May 15, 2021 Rescheduled
The Highland Springs High School Class of 1970 has had to postpone its 50th reunion again. The new date is Saturday, May 15, 2021. All other previous information is correct, including the location at the Hill Building at Sandston Pool at 501 Beulah Rd. in Sandston. Music will be presented by DJ Dalton Beagle. Dinner, drinks and dessert will be provided by Champagne Taste Catering. Bring your own mixers and alcohol. Small coolers are welcome. The doors will open at 4 p.m.; cocktails at 5 p.m.; dinner at 6 p.m.; and cleanup will be at 10 p.m. The cost is $45 per person. Those who may have recently paid $50 after March 1 have been refunded $5. No tickets will be sold at the door. For invitations or more information, contact Bill Brooks at 1970HSHS@gmail.com.
Ongoing
Overcomers Outreach and Women’s Codependency, a Christ-centered anonymous support program offering hope and healing for recovering alcoholics, addicts and their families meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Christian Center at 8061 Shady Grove Road in Mechanicsville. Call 804-366-9645 or email kjfaith1@gmail.com.
Saturdays
Trinity Lutheran Church, Ashland Campus, at 11515 Ashcake Road in Ashland meets at 5 p.m. with Pastor Nycholas Greig. For more information, visit www.trinityrichmond.net or call 804-270-9626.
Sundays
All Souls Episcopal Church celebrates Holy Eucharist Rite II at 9:15 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church at 8154 Atlee Rd. in Mechanicsville. For more information, visit www.allsoulsva.org.
A Healing and Recovery SS Class meets at 9 a.m. at the Walnut Grove Baptist Church at 7046 Cold Harbor Rd. in Mechanicsville. The class is for adults 18 and over and is an extension of the NorthStar community that also meets at 6 p.m. Fridays at the church. The Christian 12 Steps and Biblical wisdom are the basis of study and discussion to learn about God’s place in our lives. All are welcome. For more information, call 804-746-5081 or contact Craig Simpson at craigwgbc@gmail.com.
Outside the Walls, a Narcotics Anonymous group, meets from 6 to 7 p.m. in the lobby of the Pamunkey Regional Jail at 7240 Courtland Farm Rd. in Hanover. For more information, contact John Shinholser, McShin president, at 804-249-1845. The website is http://www.mcshin.org.
Tuesdays
A Commanders coffee is held from 10 to 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 90 at 17662 Beaver Dam Rd. in Beaverdam to discuss issues of interest/befits of the American Legion. For more information, call Post Commander Eugene Truitt at 804-746-4734.
Thursdays
The Ashland Rotary Club meets weekly at noon at the Iron Horse Restaurant at 100 S. Railroad Ave. in in Ashland. For more information, contact Steve Dunham at 804-496-6093 or sandrdunham@yahoo.com.
Overcomers Outreach & Women’s Codependency is a Christ-centered anonymous support program offering hope and healing for recovering alcoholics, addicts and their families. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. at Shalom Baptist Church at 8116 Walnut Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville. For more information, call 804-366-6524 or email mjfaith1@gmail.com.
Second Mondays
The WEB of Hope meets from 10 a. m. to noon at the Black Creek Baptist Church at 6289 McClellan Rd. in Mechanicsville. It is one of several groups in the Richmond area that crochets, knits, sews, and quilts gifts for the American Red Cross to distributed to those in need. Since its inception, the WEB has donated over 153,000 gifts locally, nationally and globally. If you can make it, the WEB can use it. There are so many organizations in need of help. For more information, call Laurie Wagner at 804-781-0338.
Third Mondays
Alzheimer’s/Dementia support group for caregivers and others who want to help and encourage those who have loved ones with dementia illnesses meets at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of each month in Room E106 at Shady Grove United Methodist Church at 8209 Shady Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville. For more information, contact Jennifer Bean at 804-559-2805, Mark Elliott at 804-746-8288 or the church office at 804-746-9073.
The Hanover County Community Services Board meets at 6:30 p.m. at 12300 Washington Hwy. in Ashland.
Second Tuesdays
The Mechanicsville Fellowship Club meets each month (excluding July and August) at 10:30 a.m. in Room G110 of Shady Grove United Methodist Church at 8209 Shady Grove Rd. in Mechanicsville. Bring a covered dish and join in with a group celebrating faith, fellowship, friends and fun. Meetings are cancelled if Hanover County Public Schools are two hours late or cancelled due to inclement weather. To register, call the church at 804-746-9073; for more information, all Janet Lewis at 804-398-8947.
Cold Harbor Road Church of Christ will meet at noon on the second Tuesday of each month, beginning Jan. 14. There is no cost for the luncheon. This is a time for those that have lost their spouses, or now find themselves alone, to meet, socialize, and encourage once another. For more information, call 863-381-1867.
The Hanover County Historical Society will be conducting free tours of the Old Hanover Courthouse on the Historic Courthouse Green from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every second Tuesday through December. The address is 13182 Hanover Courthouse Road in Hanover. For more information, visit http://www.hanoverhistorical.org/index.