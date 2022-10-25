Mechanicsville Local Letter to the Editor: Week of 10/16/2022

Reader voices support for election of candidates Throneburg, Jones

Dear Editor,

In January 2022, I wrote to our school board members in Hanover (later published in these pages), and addressed the darkness and rancor in our public meetings and expressed concerns about the rise of lawless, misinformation-fueled, burn-it-all-down extremism. I noted the choice before them between embracing democracy and pluralism, and acquiescing to fascism. While some of the rancor and threats of violence have died down, harmful policy-making decisions, shunning of democratic norms and processes, and manifestations of rising fascism have not.

Several of our leaders have abdicated their responsibilities of leadership and thrown their lot in with the angry mob, whether out of appeasement, fear, opportunism or genuine belief, and are contributing to undermining and weakening the very public democratic institutions they are entrusted to maintain. This includes our current Congressional representatives, who to varying degrees supported a violent insurrectionist mob that ransacked our capitol and attacked police, elected representatives and their staff while seeking to undermine the peaceful democratic transfer of power from duly elected leader to elected leader.

Fortunately, we all have the opportunity now to come together and reject extremism. We may not have a choice (yet) in our school board members, and except for a special Beaverdam election, we don’t have Board of Supervisors or General Assembly elections until 2023. But this Nov. 8, or before if we vote early, we can vote against extremism and for common sense and public service-minded Congressional leadership.

Josh Throneburg is running for Congress in Western Hanover, in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District. Josh is an ordained minister and a small business owner who grew up in a conservative farming community in rural Illinois. He’s the son of a 4th grade teacher and a husband and a father of two. He can talk to anyone and wants to ensure access to affordable healthcare, that our children and grandchildren have clean air and water for generations to come, and that our rural areas are served by programs and services that will preserve rural areas while improving the lives of the residents therein.

Herb Jones is running to represent the rest of Hanover County, including the Town of Ashland, in Virginia’s 1st Congressional District. Herb has dedicated his life to public service. He is a 30-year veteran of the U.S. Army who earned a Bronze Star for his service and retired as a full colonel. He was born and raised in Roanoke, Virginia, but has served all over the world, including in Iraq and Afghanistan. He’s now a small business owner, and he’s a father and grandfather. He was elected three times to the New Kent Treasurer’s Office and his wife was the longtime principal of New Kent High School. He is now stepping up to serve our country in Congress in Washington, D.C., to protect the democracy at home that he worked so hard to protect overseas. These are two genuine, authentic, hard-working Americans.

Vote to reject extremism. Vote to preserve our institutions, our country, our planet and the future of our democracy. Vote for Josh Throneburg in the 5th and Herb Jones in the 1st.

Dr. Rachel Levy