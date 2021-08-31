Mechanicsville Local Obituaries - Week of 9/1/2021

FOSTER, Theresa Newcomb, 68, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2021, with her husband and daughter by her side. Theresa was born to John and Joyce on October 25, 1952 in Topeka, Kansas. She grew up in Richmond, Virginia where she went on to meet her husband, Stephen, and they wed on August 18, 1973. They were blessed to spend 48 years by each other's side. Theresa devoted her life to being a loving and supportive wife and mother. In March of 2015, Theresa celebrated the day she earned the title of "Mimi" to her granddaughter, Vail. She took every opportunity to share about her granddaughter and looked forward to each visit, where they would enjoy playing hair salon, eating "Mimi crackers" and drinking "Papa juice." Despite her hesitancy to ever allow any four-legged creature in her home, Theresa fell in love with her and Stephen's dog, Lilly, who faithfully laid next to them on the couch as they watched Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. Theresa was lucky to be surrounded by a large family and cherished any opportunity they were able to be together to share in food, fellowship and a friendly, yet competitive, game of Bingo. Theresa was preceded in death by her father, John Newcomb; and her brother, John "Johnny" Newcomb. She is survived by her husband, Stephen Foster; her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter, Stephanie, Jonathan and Vail Rohde; her mother, Joyce Johnson; her sisters, Carolyn Linville (Donald), Brenda Johnson (Butch), Kathy Sanders (Johnny); her brother, David Newcomb (Patricia); and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends at the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Road, beginning at 12:30 p.m., with the service starting promptly at 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday, September 1. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Road. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, as their mission was always important to Theresa.