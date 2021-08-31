Mechanicsville Local Obituaries - Week of 9/1/2021

Ronald Allen
ALLEN, Ronald, 76, of Mechanicsville, passed away on August 14, 2021. As a devout Christian, he deeply touched the lives of those who met him. Few words are needed, as his life of kindness, sacrifice and love defined his legacy. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Allen; sons, Todd, Mark and David; grandchildren, Amira, Kyle, Connor and Reid; aunt, Doris Short; and brother, Larry Allen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lindsey and Virginia Allen; and an aunt, Audrey Classe. The family welcomes all to a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 11, at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23294. Due to high risk family members, individuals unvaccinated (COVID-19) will not be able to attend in person. An alternate viewing will be available via the online guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.
Haward Baar
BAAR, Haward Allen, Sr., 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at his home with his family by his side. Preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Doris Baar; his brother, Benny Baar; and sister, Jo Ann Hall. He leaves Diane, his wife of 60 years; children, Allen Baar and Amy Venhuizen (Billy); grandchildren, Lauren Baar, Joseph Baar, Miranda Venhuizen and Will Venhuizen. All will cherish his memory and always remember how much he loved them. Haward graduated from Highland Springs High School and pursued a career in advertising. He was the Creative Services Manager for Richmond Times-Dispatch when he retired in 1997. He also was a master freelance sign painter. Haward spent his younger years at Little League fields watching Allen play ball or in a gym watching Amy do gymnastics. He loved to travel, play golf, old cars, building Cushman scooters and spending time with his buddy, Leggins. There will be a service for Haward on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Church of the Redeemer in Mechanicsville. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. and the service will begin at 11 a.m. with lunch served afterward at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hanover Humane Society, 12190 Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005.
Doris Boehling
BOEHLING, Doris Murray, 96, of Mechanicsville, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Raymond E. Boehling Sr.; a sister, Winifred Hulbert; and two brothers, Charles and Donald Murray. Doris is survived by her children, Raymond E. Boehling Jr. (Nancy), Robert E. Boehling (Carrie) and Janice B. Moritz (Bob); and eight grandchildren. A Mass of Resurrection will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the Catholic Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116, with a reception to follow. A private graveside service will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Richmond, Va., later that day. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Catholic Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.
Ashton Catlett
CATLETT, Ashton E., 93, of Mechanicsville, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; and his son, Chris. Ashton is survived by his three sons, Mike (Antoinette), Johnny and Steve (Carolyn); seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; brother, Goldie; and his sister, Charlotte. He was an U.S. Army Korean War veteran. The family received friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services were held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021. Interment in Hanover Memorial Park.
Evelyn Dean
DEAN, Evelyn R. Jones, age 97, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away on August 25, 2021. She was born on September 23, 1923 in Caroline County, Virginia, to Robert L. and Bernice T. Jones. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, James M. Dean Jr.; a son, Steven Wayne Dean; and three siblings, Warren R. Jones, Clarence L. Jones and Helen Jones Doby. Mrs. Dean is survived by two children, Robert M. Dean of Caroline County, Virginia and Carole D. Ragsdale of Essex County, Virginia; three grandchildren, Jo Anne Ragsdale Williams (Buddy), Steven Wayne Ragsdale (Christine) and Stephen C. Dean; three great-grandchildren, Seth Aldon Ragsdale, Colton James Ragsdale and Katelyn Williams Barber (Devin); and one great-great-grandson, Brent Barber. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Judy Jones; and brother-in-law, Maxie Doby; her cousins and many nieces and nephews in Virginia, North Carolina and Florida. Mrs. Dean was extremely grateful for the lifelong devotion of her loving grandchildren, Jo Anne and Steve. Mrs. Dean was a retired operations officer of three insurance subsidiaries of Jefferson National Bank and a retired insurance agent for the state of Virginia. She was a member of the American Institute of Banking, the educational arm of banking and served as Chairman of the Women's Committee for the Richmond Chapter from 1968 to 1969. She was appointed to the National Women's Committee, attending the National Conventions in both San Diego, California and Dallas, Texas. A graveside service was held on August 31, 2021 at the family burial plot at Carmel Baptist Church in Ruther Glen, Virginia.
Rachel DeLille
DeLILLE, Rachel Mary, June 6, 1994 to August 19, 2021, was welcomed into heaven on Thursday, August 19, 2021, while in the arms of her parents, Robert and Carrie DeLille. Rachel's extraordinary mark on the world is evident in the multitude of loved ones she leaves behind, including her sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. Rachel graduated from Hanover High School in Mechanicsville, Va. in 2013 and enjoyed working at Creative while she was able. She looked forward to her time at Friends for Life each week and loved living and making friends at HopeTree for the past 10 months. Although life with myotonic muscular dystrophy was not easy, she never let her challenges define her. Instead, she persisted and amazed everyone as she mastered horseback riding, downhill skiing and public singing. While Rachel brought joy into the lives of everyone who knew her, she found the greatest joy in singing praise songs and rocking the babies who she loved so dearly as often as possible. Rachel's life will be celebrated in an outdoor gathering on Saturday, September 4, 2021. The family asks anyone attending to dress casually and bring lawn seating if desired. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Rachel's name to one of the following organizations that contributed to the grandeur of her life - Hope Tree or Night to Shine. Celebration of Life September 4 at 1 p.m., 1000 S Center Street, Ashland, Va.
Loretta Fain
FAIN, Lorretta Denny, 78, of Ashland, went to be with the Lord on August 23, 2021. Born December 2, 1942 in Rockingham, N.C., she was preceded in death by her dear daughter, Denise; her beloved husband, Mondew; her sister, Jenny Baynes; and her parents, Edna Earl and Horace Denny. She is survived by her brother, James Denny; beloved dear friends, Dorothy Gibson (James) of Ashland, Sue Sexton (Ronnie) of Mechanicsville, Sandy Tate and Kayla Shifflett of Mechanicsville, Tommy Anderson (Hope) of Louisa; amazing special cousin, MaryAnn Cox; nephews, Jay Denny (Cheryl), Gary Denny (Kim), Jason Baynes (Susan), Forest Fain (Debbie), Todd Fain (Deanna); nieces, Amy Ketchie (Kevin) and Vergie May (Herman). Loretta was a beautician for over 60 years. She was a member of Hunton Baptist Church for over 50 years. She loved working in the nursery. One of the highlights was working with all of her "babies." She was an active participant in the Homebound Food Ministry and the Doll Ministry. She was a volunteer and supporter to The Arc of Hanover for many years. She enjoyed serving others, working in the yard, going for rides through the back country roads and she loved the snow. The family would like to thank all of the friends and the home healthcare workers who helped make the most of her last few weeks. A funeral service was held on Friday, August 27, at 11 a.m. at Hunton Baptist Church, 11660 Greenwood Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Following service, interment will take place in Woodland Cemetery, 11310 Hanover Ave., Ashland, Va. Following the interment, a reception will be held at Hunton Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Arc of Hanover, (thearcofhanover.org) or Hunton Baptist Church.
Theresa Foster
FOSTER, Theresa Newcomb, 68, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2021, with her husband and daughter by her side. Theresa was born to John and Joyce on October 25, 1952 in Topeka, Kansas. She grew up in Richmond, Virginia where she went on to meet her husband, Stephen, and they wed on August 18, 1973. They were blessed to spend 48 years by each other's side. Theresa devoted her life to being a loving and supportive wife and mother. In March of 2015, Theresa celebrated the day she earned the title of "Mimi" to her granddaughter, Vail. She took every opportunity to share about her granddaughter and looked forward to each visit, where they would enjoy playing hair salon, eating "Mimi crackers" and drinking "Papa juice." Despite her hesitancy to ever allow any four-legged creature in her home, Theresa fell in love with her and Stephen's dog, Lilly, who faithfully laid next to them on the couch as they watched Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. Theresa was lucky to be surrounded by a large family and cherished any opportunity they were able to be together to share in food, fellowship and a friendly, yet competitive, game of Bingo. Theresa was preceded in death by her father, John Newcomb; and her brother, John "Johnny" Newcomb. She is survived by her husband, Stephen Foster; her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter, Stephanie, Jonathan and Vail Rohde; her mother, Joyce Johnson; her sisters, Carolyn Linville (Donald), Brenda Johnson (Butch), Kathy Sanders (Johnny); her brother, David Newcomb (Patricia); and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends at the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Road, beginning at 12:30 p.m., with the service starting promptly at 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday, September 1. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Road. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, as their mission was always important to Theresa.
Lloyd Liggan
LIGGAN, Lloyd E. Jr., 82, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 after a valiant and courageous battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hazel Cullingsworth Liggan and Lloyd E. Liggan Sr.; and by his son, Eric Lloyd Liggan. He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Martha Wilkinson Liggan; three daughters, Tammy Liggan Reams (Mark), Sandra Liggan Weakley (David) and Lisa M Cannon; six grandchildren, Christina (Ryan), Samantha (Stephen), Lauren (Jake), Mathew, Jacob and Kayla; two great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 7 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home - Atlee Chapel, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hanover Humane Society or Bon Secours Hospice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at woodyfuneral homeatlee.com.
Mildred Lord
LORD, Mildred Anne, departed this life August 26, 2021. She was born October 5, 1925, in Richmond, Virginia to the late Vernie Lee and Eula Childress Walker; and was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, George L. Lord Jr.; four sisters, Lillian May and Helen Marie Walker, Ruth W. Marshall and Beatrice W. Gowin; and two brothers, Vernie Lee and James Wesley Walker. She is survived by her son, George R. "Roddy" Lord; as well as many nieces, nephews and loving friends. After 50 years of living in the Dallas, Texas area, she moved to Mechanicsville in 1996 to be closer to family. Mildred, who went by many names, "Millie" and "Doddie," had many interests over her many years. She was a hairdresser and real estate agent. She also was a student pilot. She was involved in many activities, including The Tuesday Rug Hooking Club, knitting groups and enjoyed time spent with her friends and neighbors from Legacy. She learned to play the ukulele at 83 years of age. Mildred loved to tell jokes and had a great sense of humor. She loved her family and friends and was ready to have a tea party or get together at any time. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021, with interment to follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to MD Anderson Cancer Research Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, Texas 77030.
George Mann
MANN, George Travis, 87, of King William, formerly Lexington, Ky., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Minta Bushong Mann; and his brother, Thomas Mann. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Brenda A. Mann; three daughters, Rebecca Sims (Steve), Susan Stillwagon (Bruce) and Carolyn Johnson; son, Curtis Mann (Christine); two stepdaughters, Tammy Paul (Richard) and Kelley Brooks (Larry); 18 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers, John Mann (Rennie) and Joe Mann (Peggy); as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. George was an avid Kentucky Wildcat fan, a member of Oleika Shriners Temple and enjoyed fishing and golf. He was a loving family man and took great pleasure in spending time with his children and grandchildren. Services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 3, 2021 at Gethsemane Church of Christ. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bon Secours Hospice, 8580 Magellan Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23227, Gethsemane Church of Christ, 5146 Mechanicsville Tpke., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111 or Stoneybrook Christian Church, 3502 Airport Blvd., Wilson, N.C. 27896. bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Joyce McLaughlan
McLAUCHLAN, Joyce Baldwin, 90, of Mechanicsville, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021. Born January 7, 1931 to the late Bessie Mitten and Junior Goodman Baldwin; she is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 71 years, Arthur Earland McLauchlan; children, Nancy Schultz (Jeff), Judy Evans (Monte) and Susan McLauchlan Foreman (Bill). Joyce was a devoted wife, mother and Christian, and was a member of New Highland Baptist Church. Graveside services were held at 12 noon on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Westhampton Memorial Park. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Bon Secours Memorial Regional Hospice. bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Barbara Mercer
MERCER, Barbara A. (Walthal), 83, lost her battle with breast cancer and went to be with the Lord Monday, August 23, 2021, at her home in Mechanicsville. She was born April 2, 1938, in Richmond, the daughter of the late William Harrison Goodrich and Linwood Elizabeth (Bohannon) Goodrich. Barbara was a vibrant woman who loved movies, the beach and music, especially Celine Dion. Barbara attended Highland Springs High School. Following high school, she worked for Richmond Memorial Hospital, Azalea Mall and a local radio station. Barbara and Lou attended Truth Baptist Church in Mechanicsville. Barbara is survived by, and will be greatly missed by, her husband of 57 years, William Louis (Lou) Mercer; her three daughters, Debra Peterman (Thomas), Sunny McNally (Bob) and Dawn Lambert (Richard); six grandchildren, who lovingly called her "Grand," Alan Compton, Anne Compton-Brown, Katelyn Wade, Clare San Miguel, Chase Lambert and Morgan Spivey; four great-grandchildren, Luke Compton, Peyton Duda, Elyana Wade, Mariella San Miguel; and her brother, Edward Walthal (Jackie). Visitation was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021, at The Truth Baptist Church, 8319 Lee-Davis Road., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, with funeral services to follow at 12 p.m. with Pastor Erik Hastings officiating services. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. in Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, Va. 23069.
Dorothy Smith
SMITH, Dorothy Mathews "Dottie," 71, of Mechanicsville, was welcomed into Heaven Tuesday, August 24, 2021. She was greeted by her parents, Robert and Dorothy Leonard Mathews; sister, Susan Kay Mathews; and her husband, Charles Ray Smith. Her greatest treasures were her children, Karen Andrews and Erik Smith (Megan); and her grandchildren, Dylan, Jillian, Cassie and Jeffrey. She also leaves behind her brothers, Ricky Mathews (Sharon) and Charles Mathews; sisters, Nell Christiansen and Brenda Brooks; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as her sweet dog, Annie. Dottie was a hairdresser for over 40 years, but she will be known more for being the best mother and grandma ever. Services, with a period of visitation an hour prior, were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.