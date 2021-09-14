Mechanicsville Local Obituaries - week of 9/15/21

AYERS, Serita, 57, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, September 8, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Carl; two daughters, Brandi (Steve) and Tonya (Bryan); five grandchildren, Brooke (who Serita and Carl raised), Chyane, Aiden, Dominic and Cierra; and special friends, Gerald and Dorothy Bosher. A memorial service was held 3 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Gethsemane Church of Christ. Interment will be private. bennettfuneralhomes.com.
RICHARD CLARK
CLARK, Richard "Dick" C., 82, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away Friday, August 27, 2021 in Richmond, Va. A Celebration of Life will be held on September 19, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Mechanicsville United Methodist Church in Mechanicsville, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Dick's memory to the Cheryl Watson Memorial Clinic, c/o Shady Grove UMC, 8209 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Please visit richardsonfs.com to sign the guestbook and leave condolences.
DAWSON, Jean W., 89, of Mechanicsville, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. "Dickie" Dawson; parents, John T. Poole and Lena C. Marsh; siblings, Raymond Poole, Lucille Hornberger, Margaret Jones, Dorothy Hoover and George Poole. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Ferguson; two very special family members, Wayne Jones and Joyce Moore; and many nieces and nephews. Jean worked for Home Beneficial Life Insurance for over 40 years. She was a member of Leigh Street Baptist Church and Richmond East Moose Lodge. Jean loved animals of all types, especially her cats. Remains will rest at the Mechanicsville Chapel, Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 15 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and where services will be conducted 10 a.m. Thursday, September 16 with interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Leigh Street Baptist Church, 517 N. 25th St. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
GERMAN, William Garland, 83, departed this world on September 3, 2021, to be with the Lord. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Barbara Harton German; his daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Joseph Sanders; two beautiful granddaughters, Norah and Brooke: two brothers and sisters-in-law, Gerald and Wanda German of Gloucester, Anthony and Jean German; one special cousin, Heidi Bristow of Gloucester; and his two beloved dachshunds, Elsea and Scout. Bill was born on July 6, 1938 to the late Herman and Thelma German. He grew up in Gloucester and graduated from Gloucester High School in 1956. He worked for the Newport News Shipyard for three years before deciding to further his education. He attended Lynchburg College for two years and then transferred to the University of Richmond in 1961. Bill graduated from the University of Richmond in 1963 and began a 30-year career in management at Sears. During his second week of class his junior year he met the love of his life, Barbara. They married four years later in 1965 after Barbara graduated from Westhampton College. They enjoyed 56 wonderful years together. Traveling was a true passion for Bill and Barbara. Upon Barbara's retirement in 1998, they traveled the United States with their Airstream trailer. They were members of the Tidewater Unit of the Wally Byam Caravan Club International. They enjoyed 20 years of camping with their friends in the Tidewater Unit. Bill served as President and helped organize many rallies. They went on 25 caravans with the Airstream Club, visited all 49 states, most of Canada and took seven trips to Europe. Visiting the National Parks in the U.S. was especially enjoyed. Bill was a longtime member of Seventh Street Christian Church, where he served as a deacon. He is a current member of Cool Spring Baptist Church and the Seekers Sunday School Class. Bill was the example of what every man should aspire to be. He was a kind, loving, respectful and devoted husband. He was a proud, loving and supportive father and grandfather to his only daughter and her children. He was a true handyman and woodworker. He had a love for antiques and refinishing furniture. He used many of these talents to serve others in the community. He was a wonderful friend with a great sense of humor and was a true pleasure to be around. The family will receive friends at Woody Funeral Home, Atlee Chapel, 9271 Shady Grove Road, on Friday, September 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services were held on Saturday, September 11 at Cool Spring Baptist Church, at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Monday, September 13, at 11 a.m. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
GOLDING, Mr. George R. "Buddy" Sr., 94, went to be with be with the Lord August 30, 2021 in Mechanicsville, Va. He was born in Waukesha, Wis. and was the second oldest of 10 children. He moved to Byrd Park in Richmond, Va. at age 10. He attended John Marshall High School. He served in WWII as a Navy Photographer and ran a photo lab. He continued his love of photography and was often seen with his camera. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Kipp Golding. They were married for 71 years. They had four children, Alice Golding Ferguson (Bill), Frank D. Golding (preceded in death), George R. Golding Jr. and Diana K. Golding. They had one grandchild, Robert C Ferguson Sr. (Lori); and three great-grandchildren, Robert C. Ferguson Jr. (Melody), Gabi Conley (Ryan) and Jack H. Ferguson. He retired from Western Electric Co. (30 years) and Pleasants Hardware (15 years). He was a member of New Highland Baptist Church in Mechanicsville, Va. He served the church by planting his boxwoods around the grounds and in a prayer garden. He also helped out when they added another building. He worked with the Boy Scout Troop there with their merit badges. He was awarded the Life Leadership Award for Boy Scouts of America for his work with Troop leadership. He worked in various troops though out his life, beginning when he got out of the Navy in WWII. He loved gardening and had his own greenhouse. He was a member of the Men's Garden Club. He was a member along with his wife of the Virginia Chrysanthemum Society and loved growing and showing mums. He also enjoyed his membership in Hanover Master Gardeners along with his wife. He loved teaching classes about lawncare and boxwoods. In his yard, he had many English Boxwoods that he would sell and sometimes give away his propagated cuttings. He was consulted as an expert on boxwood issues. He would joke about himself: "I'm just a Flowerholic, I love to raise these Buddy's Boxwoods." He enjoyed his volunteer work doing school projects with the Telephone Pioneers of America. For 10 years, he was at the Virginia State Fair in the Antique Village showing his famous Antique Telephone Museum. He enjoyed sharing the history with his private collection of telephones. He would have a lively demonstration with a switchboard and ringing telephones. He always had an outgoing personality along with a positive outlook throughout his life with a smile. He always loved working with and helping others. A graveside service was held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 3 p.m., Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite Humane Society or animal shelter.
GOODWIN, Evelyn Grace Orcutt, departed this life on September 7, 2021. Evelyn was predeceased by her husbands, Richard Milton Goodwin and Francis Joseph Winglewish; and son and daughter-in-law, Richard Easley and Julie Otto Goodwin. She was also predeceased by her twin brother, Irwin Garland Orcutt and his wife, Bea of Seguin, Texas; and brother, Jack Leftwich Woosley and his wife, Glennie Woosley Conkling. She will be cherished in memory by her son, Milton Wood Goodwin and wife, Brigitte of Lancaster, Pa.; daughter-in-law, Dottie Gardner; and stepdaughter, Cynthia Schrier¬-Gale. She adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandson, Jennifer Lee (Brian), Susan Grace (Andrew), Maria Gabrielle, Milton Cole, Michael and Sam Schrier and Liam Powell. She attended almost every ball game, tennis match and swim meet. She is also survived by a host of nephews. Evelyn and her twin brother, Irwin were born in South Richmond on July 8, 1930 to Nannie Giles and Irwin Garland Orcutt. They grew up on Orcutt Lane in Chesterfield and attended Broad Rock and Manchester schools before moving to Wayne Oak Farm in Amelia. Evelyn graduated from Amelia High School, attended Comptometer School in Richmond and was employed at the American Tobacco Company when their first computer system was installed and she was a keypunch operator. She retired from the Seaboard Coastline Railroad with 20 years of service. Evelyn married Richard in 1949 and after his tragic death in 1980 and her retirement the same year, she made a new life traveling to most of the 50 states, Canada, England, Scotland, Ireland, Germany and to China as a guest of the government to square dance with the Chinese people. She was a member of the Spares and Pairs Square Dance Club and the Director of the Richmond Square Dance Association Festival for two years. In 1992, she met Joe at a square dance. They married in 1993 and had 15 months of wedded bliss before his sudden death. Evelyn treasured her friends made along the way, childhood friends and always enjoyed entertaining. She will be remembered as fun-loving and interested in what everyone was doing. Evelyn was a member of The Magna Charta Dames, The Jamestowne Society, The Huguenot Society, The Scotchtown Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and The Daughters of the Confederacy. Evelyn was a member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church and loved the Lord Jesus Christ. She served as a Sunday school teacher. She was passionate about Bible study, loved doing for others, always giving a ride and sharing her cooking and canning. Visitation was held at Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., Mechanicsville on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m., and where memorial services to celebrate her life was held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. A private burial will be held in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Braille Circulation Library, 2700 Stuart Avenue in Richmond. The family would like to thank Heritage Green Assisted Living, At Home Care & Hospice and special caregivers, Patti Williamson and Janet Johnson for their loving care over the past few years.
KLEINMANN, April Grace Dankos, 39, of Stafford, Virginia, joined daughter, Charlotte Susan Kleinmann, in heaven on September 3, 2021. Charlotte became an angel on her birthday, August 26, 2021. April is survived by her husband, Lee; her son, Chase; parents, Jackie and Darlene Dankos; sister, Laurel Tyler (Aaron, Daphne, Ludivine); brother, John Dankos; parents-in-law, Wayne and Sue Kleinmann; and many Dankos/Tinsley/Henicheck/Kleinmann family members that love her dearly. She was predeceased by her grandparents, John and Theresa Dankos and Seth and Lillian Tinsley. April was both as fragile as a flower and as tough as nails. Affected by meningitis in infancy, doctors said she wouldn't speak she persevered and did. They said she might not learn she earned a degree at Virginia Tech and a master's at Virginia Commonwealth. She was an enthusiastic Hokie. As a young adult, myasthenia gravis slowed her down, but she became a social worker and a pre-school teacher. She married, became a mother and cared for her family even as M.G. took her voice and hearing. She showed her love with her eyes and her smile. Her years as wife and mother were her happiest. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 10. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. The family would appreciate it if people attending the visitation and service would please wear a mask. The service will be livestreamed at reellyfeproductions.com. The family would like to thank the staff of Mary Washington Hospital for their care and concern. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Richmond Children's Hospital Foundation at support.chfrichmond.org.
O'REILLY, Patrick Sean, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the age of 55. Pat felt that life was too short to take seriously and so he was dedicated to living his life to the fullest; he participated in multiple triathlons across the country, began his own business, The Ozone, in 2009, where he could live out his dream of "playing games for a living," and never met a stranger by being quick to joke and eager to share a laugh. He was an amazing friend, athlete, business owner and coworker - above all, he was the best father you could ever imagine. His energy and charisma filled every room and he was always the first person to lend a hand when someone needed help, friend or stranger alike. He was so extremely proud of his children and never failed to remind them at every chance he got. We could list more of the accomplishments he achieved, but he would have preferred us to focus on the people he made laugh, smile, or friends with in his life. Through his time as an enthusiastic camp counselor in his youth, a loving father and uncle, a dedicated coach to many kids' sports teams and most of all, in his title of "Mr. O" at The Ozone, we can't begin to quantify a number, but we imagine that it was great. His family misses him dearly and invites the community to gather with them to share memories, enjoy food and drinks and celebrate a life well-lived on Sunday, September 12, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Three Lakes Park. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
Marie Turner
TURNER, Marie Whitlow, 95, of Hanover, finally received her wish and joined her Lord on September 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Travis Turner; parents, Charles and Bertha Whitlow; sisters, Jean Whitlow Reaves and Louise Whitlow Paris; niece, Pat Weaver. She is survived by her nieces, Heidi Mills (Troy) and Holly Owen; nephew, Alan Paris; great-nieces, Abby Mills, Lindsay Smith and Haley Paris; great-nephews, Dylan Mills, Hunter Mills and Patrick Mitchell. She was a very loving, kind and special woman who was very strong in her faith. A blessing to many and always willing to lend a helping hand. The family received friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9 at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chamberlayne Heights UMC, 6100 Chamberlayne Rd., Richmond, Va. 23227.
WESTERLUND, Rosalyn B., 81, of Mechanicsville. God himself has his hands full today because Rosalyn entered the gates of heaven on Saturday, September 4, 2021. There to greet her was her beloved and long missed husband, Jerry. Rosalyn was born in Gloucester, Va. and was predeceased by her parents, James and Elda Bristow of Saluda. Many family members and friends still live in the area, including her brother, James Bristow Jr.; and sister, Adelle Hendley. Sister, Loudene Brandenburg resides in Hopewell. After moving to Mechanicsville, Rosalyn worked as a manager for Richmond Public Schools for 37 years. Her children, Brian Keith Westerlund and Lisa Westerlund Lucas, along with Brian's wife, Lori, stayed nearby and in retirement Rosalyn was busy with gardening, crafting and being the best Nana to her grandchildren, Meghan Lucas Butcher (husband, Jacob), Emily Lucas (significant other, Antonio Evola) and Robert Lucas III. Our family is blessed with great memories and stories to tell about a life well lived and an unmatched strength amidst adversity. Rosalyn's generosity with her artistic gifts has touched so many and has served as an example for how to make the most of one's talents. The family wishes to thank the many Dr's., nurses and medical professionals who cared for Mom. Special thanks to: Dr. Cappello, Dr. Kaminsky, Dr. Rickman, Dr. Shah and Amy Wenzel NP. "He speaks, and the sound of His voice is so sweet the birds hush their singing; and the melody that He gave to me within my heart is ringing" - C. Austin Miles A Celebration of Life is planned for September 26, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Historic Polegreen Church in Mechanicsville.
Rosalie Young
YOUNG, Rosalie N. "Tini," of Mechanicsville, formerly of Biloxi, Miss., died Tuesday, after a long struggle with COPD. She is survived by her husband, Kay C.; son, Mark Young; daughter-in-law, Marsha Young; and three granddaughters, Ashley, Brittany and Kelsey Young. She was predeceased by her son, K. C. Young III; and daughter-in-law, Marisa Young. Along with her husband, she was well-known in the Richmond area shooting community. She was an officer in the family business, Blackcreek Gun Club. The family will receive visitors outside at the entrance to Heritage Green Assisted Living, 7080 Brooks Farm Rd., in Mechanicsville, on Sunday September 12 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Visitors may pay their respects in a drive through, or get out and park, as they wish.