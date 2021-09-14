Mechanicsville Local Obituaries - week of 9/15/21

GOLDING, Mr. George R. "Buddy" Sr., 94, went to be with be with the Lord August 30, 2021 in Mechanicsville, Va. He was born in Waukesha, Wis. and was the second oldest of 10 children. He moved to Byrd Park in Richmond, Va. at age 10. He attended John Marshall High School. He served in WWII as a Navy Photographer and ran a photo lab. He continued his love of photography and was often seen with his camera. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Kipp Golding. They were married for 71 years. They had four children, Alice Golding Ferguson (Bill), Frank D. Golding (preceded in death), George R. Golding Jr. and Diana K. Golding. They had one grandchild, Robert C Ferguson Sr. (Lori); and three great-grandchildren, Robert C. Ferguson Jr. (Melody), Gabi Conley (Ryan) and Jack H. Ferguson. He retired from Western Electric Co. (30 years) and Pleasants Hardware (15 years). He was a member of New Highland Baptist Church in Mechanicsville, Va. He served the church by planting his boxwoods around the grounds and in a prayer garden. He also helped out when they added another building. He worked with the Boy Scout Troop there with their merit badges. He was awarded the Life Leadership Award for Boy Scouts of America for his work with Troop leadership. He worked in various troops though out his life, beginning when he got out of the Navy in WWII. He loved gardening and had his own greenhouse. He was a member of the Men's Garden Club. He was a member along with his wife of the Virginia Chrysanthemum Society and loved growing and showing mums. He also enjoyed his membership in Hanover Master Gardeners along with his wife. He loved teaching classes about lawncare and boxwoods. In his yard, he had many English Boxwoods that he would sell and sometimes give away his propagated cuttings. He was consulted as an expert on boxwood issues. He would joke about himself: "I'm just a Flowerholic, I love to raise these Buddy's Boxwoods." He enjoyed his volunteer work doing school projects with the Telephone Pioneers of America. For 10 years, he was at the Virginia State Fair in the Antique Village showing his famous Antique Telephone Museum. He enjoyed sharing the history with his private collection of telephones. He would have a lively demonstration with a switchboard and ringing telephones. He always had an outgoing personality along with a positive outlook throughout his life with a smile. He always loved working with and helping others. A graveside service was held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 3 p.m., Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite Humane Society or animal shelter.