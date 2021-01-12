Mechanicsville Local obituaries week of 1/13/21

BONNIVILLE, Katherine Cooper, 69, of Mechanicsville, died Saturday, January 2, 2021. She is survived by her children and their families, Steve and Cyndi Bonniville, Kathy and David Leber; her brother, Wayne Cooper; and her stepchildren, Tony Bonniville, Frank Bonniville, Warren Bonniville, Robin Pelliccio, Bonnie Seraphine and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Ashby Edward Bonniville; brother, Raymond Cooper; and stepchildren, Linda Bonniville and Cindy Kenner. She is also survived by her immediate grandchildren, Joshua Leber, Emma Leber, Tommy Bonniville and Chase Bonniville; and her special friend, Mike Scott. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 6, and from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, January 7, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 7. Burial will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park
FLEMING, Mrs. Susan Elisabeth, 73, of Mechanicsville, Va., a loving wife, mother, grandmother (Nana) and friend, went to be with our Lord on January 1, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved father, Rowland Hill; and mother, Margaret. She is survived by her husband, Michael Fleming; her four children, Anne (George) Mende, Amy Davis, Darrin (Susie) Perkins and David (Gretchen) Perkins; and her adored grandchildren, Joey and Kelsey Davis, Ashley (Perkins) Bugg and Alex and Chandler Howerton.
HEGE, Raymond G., 88, of Mechanicsville, passed away on December 28, 2020, following a period of declining health. Born July 26, 1932, in Winston-Salem, N.C., he was preceded in death by his parents, Kelen and Vera Snyder Hege of Winston-Salem; and sister, Nancy Paar (John) of Raleigh. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Alice Shuler Hege; daughters, Robin Newland (Barry) of Glen Allen and Lisa Watson (Robbie) of Mechanicsville; sisters, Elsie Kinney (Dan) and Edith Crook (Edward) of Winston-Salem; and many nieces and nephews. Raymond served with the U.S. Army Signal Corps during the Korean War and graduated from Brevard College and N.C. State. An industrial arts teaching job at the newly-opened Henrico High School led him to Richmond in 1963. Following his retirement from teaching, he was a rural mail carrier and painter before settling in and perfecting the fine art of “piddling around” his woodshop and garages. Projects were always on his workbench. A quiet, resourceful and resilient man, he enjoyed reading, listening to southern gospel music and watching Tom & Jerry. Along with his family, a constant throughout his life was his love of gardening. Whether vegetables, fruit or flowers, he found great joy in both the tending and the harvest. Straight, weed-free rows were his hallmark and he loved sharing the bounty with others. The family thanks the numerous home healthcare, hospital and nursing home workers who helped make the most of his final year. Per Raymond’s request, his ashes will be scattered upon his beloved garden in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mechanicsville Presbyterian Church or Hanover Humane Society. There’s no doubt Raymond has found his beloved animal companions over the “Rainbow Bridge” and is tending “God’s Garden” with nimble fingers and strong legs. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
KIDD, Ruby Hume, 87, went to be with the Lord, December 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 70 years, James Harvey Kidd; her parents, Alexander and Laura Hume; a sister, Frances Hall; and a brother, William Hume. Ruby is survived by her sons, Jimmy (Cathy), Larry (Karen) and Ricky (Patricia); a sister, Joyce Knowles; seven grandchildren, Kelly, Michael, Michelle, Jesse, Jacob, Hannah and Joel; nine great-grandchildren and many caring friends. Ruby worked at Mechanicsville Medical Center for 30 years. She was a lifetime member of Leigh Street Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for over 45 years. Ruby was the backbone of the Kidd family. Her standards, morals, values, leadership, character, faith and love will live on forever in all of us. She was a loving, generous, appreciative special woman of God and she will be greatly missed. A special thank you to her devoted granddaughter, Michelle Withers, and her husband, Lee; and her great-grandchildren, Emilee and Abbie, who cared for her for nine years and brought so much love and joy to her life. You leave us inspired by your strength and fighting spirit. “You fought a good fight; you finished the race. Your crown of righteousness awaits.” A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
KING, Jack Marshall, passed away January 1, 2021, at the age of 79, in his home in Montpelier, Virginia. His battle with Parkinson’s and heart failure in recent years demonstrated his courage in confronting life challenges. Despite his pain, Jack stayed strong until the end. Mr. King is survived by his wife, Shirley; four children, Dana Rivera (Jose), Dale King (Cindy), Michelle Hicks (Scott) and Tina Burton (Ricky). He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and a niece, Ashley King (Jon Rice); great-nephew, Kingston; as well as his beloved dog, Boomer. He was preceded in passing by his parents, James and Bertha King; his sister, Susanne King Dement; and his grandson, Marshall Adam King. Jack was born December 31, 1941, in Dyersburg, Tennessee, where he grew up playing football and basketball. Aside from his family, Jack’s greatest devotion was to the military. He served in the Air Force from 1963 to 1983, and spent time in Vietnam fighting a war that was not supported back in the USA. After retiring, he fought for veterans rights and benefits. He was a member of the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans and VFW Post 9808. Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather friends and family. The family has requested those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the Hanover Fire EMS Station 8 in Montpelier.
LANGFORD, Gerald Cleon, 86, received his heavenly wings peacefully in his sleep on December 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by Margaret, his wife of 54 years and the love of his life; and his father, Heard E. Langford. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Alice; sisters, Anne Barden (Ryland) and Martha Proffitt (Gary); his son, Kenny (Kelley); his daughter, Lynn Catlett (Scott); and his beloved grandsons, Michael, Benjamin and Wesley Langford, and Steven and Hayden Catlett; and a host of nieces and nephews. Jerry was a devoted follower of his savior, Jesus Christ and loved his extended family at Restoration Church. His favorite things in life included enjoying time with his grandsons, woodworking, camping, working in his yard, serving as the “family electrician” and watching sports, especially the Restoration Church men’s softball team. Jerry served his country as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army, was a member of the Washington and Henry Masonic Lodge and retired from Dominion Energy after almost 40 years of service. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 8, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, and will include a Masonic Rites ceremony at 6 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 9, with interment to follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. The service can be viewed via the internet by going to www.reellyfeproductions.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Restoration Church Vision Fund, P.O. Box 1686, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. Online condolences may be viewed at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
LEBER, Warren Thomas Jr., 69, of Mechanicsville, Va. and Sacramento, Calif., entered his eternal home on December 25, 2020. Born on November 9, 1951, he was the eldest child of Warren T. Sr (Buck) and L. Christine Leber. He is survived by his wife, Ann Leber of Sacramento, Calif.; stepchildren, Dehra and Graham Moles; grandson, Diego; his brother, Larry R. (Joan) Leber; sister, Joy (Tracy) Pabst; brother, Jerry Leber; niece, Rachel Leber; and nephew, Chris (ChenXi) Leber. Warren had a passion for flying, golfing and enjoying his retirement. A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Black Creek Baptist Church.
PERKINS, Sawyer Grace, 10, of Mechanicsville, earned her angel wings Thursday, December 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dylan Bak. The loving daughter of Jamie Perkins and Nathan Perkins; she is also survived by her siblings, Madison, Ace and Arya; grandparents, Robert and Mary Calvaneso, James Rosati and Allen and Jane Perkins; as well as several loving aunts and uncles. Sawyer fought a courageous 4-and-a-half year battle with a rare form of brain cancer with grace, dignity and a warrior’s spirit. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021, at Compass Christian Church on 360 in Mechanicsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the future Sawyer’s Warrior Foundation for childhood cancer awareness at paypal.me/savingsawyer.
SHEALOR, Margaret Ann, 88, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, January 1, 2021. Ann was preceded in death by her father, William W. Tile; her mother, Margaret S. Trice; and her brother William C. Perdue. Ann is survived by her husband of 70 years, William B. (Tim) Shealor Jr.; her three daughters, Susan Karch (Alan) of Westwood, N.J., Donna Bailes (Tom), Lizabeth Gallagher (Kevin), both of Mechanicsville; and her brother, Robert W. Tile (Ruthann). She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Lauren, Bryan, Kerry, Brittany, Brendan, Meghan, Emily, Tim and Kara; three great-grandchildren, Milo, Ben and McKaylee; and six nieces and one nephew. Ann was born in Danville, Virginia and grew up in Richmond’s Southside. She graduated from John Marshall High School in the class of 1950. She was proud to be employed by Virginia Trust Company and retired from Seaboard Coast Line Railroad/CSX Corporate Headquarters in Richmond and Quality Transportation Services, Inc. in Mechanicsville. Ann always had a sunny personality and was devoted to her family. She enjoyed volunteering in the Gift Shop at MRMC for many years during retirement. The family would like to thank the staff, doctors and nurses at Bon Secours Community Hospice House for their support and exceptional service during this difficult time. Visitation was held on Thursday, January 7, 2021, from 12 to 1 p.m. at Bliley’s Central Chapel, 3810 Augusta Avenue, and a funeral service followed at 1 p.m. (with masks and social distancing). Interment in Washington Memorial Park.
VAN METER, Abigail, 13, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Thursday, December 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Joseph H. Belanger. She is survived by her mother, Michelle A Van Meter; two siblings, Nathaniel and Emma Van Meter of Mechanicsville; her father, Timothy Van Meter of Henrico; her maternal grandmother, Vivian J. Belanger of Somerset, Mass.; her paternal grandparents, Whitam K. and Carole A. Van Meter of Woodstock, Vt.; as well as several uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. A Christian Wake service for family and close friends will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 6, at Bliley’s-Central. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday, January 7, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 823 Cathedral Place, Richmond, Va. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 attendance restrictions, both services will be livestreamed. If you plan to attend the Funeral Mass, you will need to pre-register; the link for the livestream and to preregister is available on Abby’s obituary at blileys.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National CMV Foundation or We Heart Harlie and Friends Foundation.
VIA, William Franklin Jr., found peace in the early morning hours of December 7, 2020 after a valiant, 14-month battle with Angio Sarcoma. Born, September 5, 1947, in Richmond, Va., to William F. Via Sr. and Rebecca Vernelle Crafton. He is survived by his wife of 52-plus years and “love of his life,” Charlotte O’Brien Via. Also, surviving him are Karol Via Tucker (sister); and nephews, Brian Marshall (Renee and Matthew) and David Marshall; brother-in-law, Michael O’Brien and wife, Vonnie; along with many supportive and loved cousins. A 1965 graduate of John Marshall High School, Bill began college at RPI, then joined the United States Marine Corps in 1966. He began his engineering career with VDOT in 1968 while pursuing his education at VCU, JSRCC and Virginia Tech. Over the years, his extensive training was in the field of Non-Destructive Testing (NDT). This technology focused on specification, development and implementation of practices to ensure safety and integrity of all fabricated structures for VDOT. He was a mentor to many and highly respected and recognized in the industry. Bill was a Life Member of the American Society for Non-Destructive Testing and a Charter Member of the Old Dominion Section of ASNT. His many association involvements were RJEC, AWS, ASHE, BRAC Committee at UVA and the Transportation Research Board. Bill worked hard but he also played hard as is evident in his love of motorcycles, jet skis, snowmobiles and multiple adventures. There were few venues he had not experienced. An avid traveler, he enjoyed being the ultimate tour guide, sharing knowledge of any area he visited. He kept a checklist of all the places he had traveled including all 50 states many on his motorcycle. He was a member of many local and national organizations Sigma Phi Epsilon (Beta Chapter) Fraternity, JSRCC Education Foundation, The Hanover County Airport Commission, Life Member NRA, Marine Corps Musicians Association and the Marine Corps League. His circle of friends and family spread wide and those who knew him had a loyal and trusted friend. His smile and big personality will be fondly remembered. Special thanks to our many friends who supported and encouraged him during his illness and to Dr. Boikos and staff at the Dalton Clinic VCU, the Rev. Dr. Ken Priddy and Bev Massie Southward who helped him on his journey. Visitation was private. A funeral ceremony was held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 14, at Bliley’s-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A link to the service can be found at blileys.com. Interment was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please honor his memory by making a donation to a charity close to your heart or to The McShin Foundation, Hanover Christmas Mother or Hanover Tavern Foundation.
WALLO, Frances Pippin, 81, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 6, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Wallo; her parents, Harley and Hazel Pippin; and five brothers, Mark, Eugene, Larry, Harold and Dickie Pippin. Frances is survived by her daughter, Teresa W. Martin (Jeff); her granddaughter, Tiffany L. Martin (Adam); three sisters, Christine Dunn, Nancy Miller (Carlos) and Patty Alderson (James); a brother, David, Pippin (Carol); two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Pippin and Margaret Andrews; and many nieces and nephews. Frances was born and raised in Abington, Va. She graduated from St. Luke’s Nursing School as a LPN, and was employed with Tucker Psychiatric Hospital for 41 years. The family will receive friends Monday, January 11, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be held promptly at 12 noon. A private interment will be held Tuesday at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice of Virginia.
WORLEY, John Clifford Sr., born November 15, 1956, of Hanover, Va., went to be with the Lord on December 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Worley Sr., Pansy Worley; his sister, Pansy; and his brother, Robert Jr. He is survived by his siblings, Carolyn, Randy (Pamela) and Brian. He is also survived by his beloved children, John Jr., Megan Andrews (Eric), Melanie Kallman (Isak), Becky Norman (Will); and his eight grandchildren, Austin, Travis, Joey, Noah, Katelyn, Wyatt, Dylan and Charlotte. A longtime dedicated employee of Pitt Ohio, John, aka Country Boy, received the prestigious two million miles Safe Driving award earlier this year. John was a devout Christian and attended services at Broadus Church Hebron Campus. He will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Services to be held at a later date.