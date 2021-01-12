Mechanicsville Local obituaries week of 1/13/21

VAN METER, Abigail, 13, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Thursday, December 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Joseph H. Belanger. She is survived by her mother, Michelle A Van Meter; two siblings, Nathaniel and Emma Van Meter of Mechanicsville; her father, Timothy Van Meter of Henrico; her maternal grandmother, Vivian J. Belanger of Somerset, Mass.; her paternal grandparents, Whitam K. and Carole A. Van Meter of Woodstock, Vt.; as well as several uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. A Christian Wake service for family and close friends will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 6, at Bliley’s-Central. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday, January 7, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 823 Cathedral Place, Richmond, Va. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 attendance restrictions, both services will be livestreamed. If you plan to attend the Funeral Mass, you will need to pre-register; the link for the livestream and to preregister is available on Abby’s obituary at blileys.com . In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National CMV Foundation or We Heart Harlie and Friends Foundation.

VIA, William Franklin Jr., found peace in the early morning hours of December 7, 2020 after a valiant, 14-month battle with Angio Sarcoma. Born, September 5, 1947, in Richmond, Va., to William F. Via Sr. and Rebecca Vernelle Crafton. He is survived by his wife of 52-plus years and “love of his life,” Charlotte O’Brien Via. Also, surviving him are Karol Via Tucker (sister); and nephews, Brian Marshall (Renee and Matthew) and David Marshall; brother-in-law, Michael O’Brien and wife, Vonnie; along with many supportive and loved cousins. A 1965 graduate of John Marshall High School, Bill began college at RPI, then joined the United States Marine Corps in 1966. He began his engineering career with VDOT in 1968 while pursuing his education at VCU, JSRCC and Virginia Tech. Over the years, his extensive training was in the field of Non-Destructive Testing (NDT). This technology focused on specification, development and implementation of practices to ensure safety and integrity of all fabricated structures for VDOT. He was a mentor to many and highly respected and recognized in the industry. Bill was a Life Member of the American Society for Non-Destructive Testing and a Charter Member of the Old Dominion Section of ASNT. His many association involvements were RJEC, AWS, ASHE, BRAC Committee at UVA and the Transportation Research Board. Bill worked hard but he also played hard as is evident in his love of motorcycles, jet skis, snowmobiles and multiple adventures. There were few venues he had not experienced. An avid traveler, he enjoyed being the ultimate tour guide, sharing knowledge of any area he visited. He kept a checklist of all the places he had traveled including all 50 states many on his motorcycle. He was a member of many local and national organizations Sigma Phi Epsilon (Beta Chapter) Fraternity, JSRCC Education Foundation, The Hanover County Airport Commission, Life Member NRA, Marine Corps Musicians Association and the Marine Corps League. His circle of friends and family spread wide and those who knew him had a loyal and trusted friend. His smile and big personality will be fondly remembered. Special thanks to our many friends who supported and encouraged him during his illness and to Dr. Boikos and staff at the Dalton Clinic VCU, the Rev. Dr. Ken Priddy and Bev Massie Southward who helped him on his journey. Visitation was private. A funeral ceremony was held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 14, at Bliley’s-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A link to the service can be found at blileys.com. Interment was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please honor his memory by making a donation to a charity close to your heart or to The McShin Foundation, Hanover Christmas Mother or Hanover Tavern Foundation.