Mechanicsville Parade offers ‘Christmas through a Child’s Eyes’

The Mechanicsville Christmas Parade returned this year like never before, offering a vibrant and festive afternoon with the annual spectacle’s largest lineup of participants to date. Spectators lined the streets to catch a glimpse at “Christmas through a Child’s Eyes,” the theme for this year’s parade, through a record number of 96 units.

The first place winner of the Best in Keeping with the Theme category was Unit #38, Truth Baptist Church of Mechanicsville, and second place was Unit #79, the Zehringer Family Float.

Also recognized for their entries were:

Best Motorized Categories: Large Non-commercial – Unit #60, River City Wranglers; Small Non-commercial – Unit #86, Old Coots on Scoots; Large Commercial – Unit #81, Aaron’s Towing; and Small Commercial – Unit #21, C&F Mortgage Corporation.

Judges Pick: Unit #84, Blue Star Cowboys Football and Cheer.

Best Boy Scout Unit: Unit #35, Cub Scout Pack 502.

Best Musical (Non Band): Unit #45, Ashland Dance Company/Jump Start Dance.

The parade’s judging portion did not include the Best Girl Scout Unit category this year.

The Grand Marshal this year was Amera Hudson, a second grade student in Hanover County who loves playing with friends, all things pink, her big brothers, basketball and gymnastics.

David Fuller, co-chair of the parade, said this year yielded the longest lineup of parade participants yet, with several units arriving in large numbers, such as the River City Wranglers and their display of dozens of holiday-themed Jeeps.

“We enjoyed every minute of it,” Fuller said, adding that the sunny weather added to the success of this year’s parade.

“We are so grateful for the people who participate in the parade,” Fuller said. “A number of folks return from year to year, and there’s always some new faces, too.”

Various spectators had a few parade favorites in mind when eagerly waiting for the start of the parade, which stepped off at 2 p.m. at Hanover Green Drive and Signal Hill.

The Gage family has visited the parade through multiple generations, with Nikki Gage recalling even participating in the lineup when she was in high school. Her favorites of the parade are the impressive and lively performances by several area marching bands, while her daughter, Catherine’s, favorite part is always “when all of the cheerleaders come,” Catherine said.

Laura McFarland, Denine D’Angelo and Christina Amano Dolan, representatives of Richmond Suburban News, which includes The Mechanicsville Local and Ashland-Hanover Local, served as judges.