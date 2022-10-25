Meet your local candidates : Jones, Wittman, Foster seeking 1st District seat

Virginia’s 1st congressional district stretches from the Middle Peninsula into the Fredericksburg area and encompasses 20 communities to include portions of Hanover County. It is currently represented by Del. Rob Wittman, who has served since 2007. Wittman is opposed by challengers Herb Jones and David Foster.

Editor’s note: Candidates for the 5th District will be featured in the next week’s edition.

A few words about why you decided to seek or continue public service. What motivates you to serve and why are you seeking election or re-election?

Wittman: Too often, folks unfortunately do not feel heard by leaders in Washington. I am working to change that - advocating for the needs of my constituents and our communities is always my top priority. I am running to find real solutions to the challenges facing our nation’s hardworking businesses, students, veterans, servicemembers and their families. I have been honored to get to know the inspiring folks of Virginia’s First District, and I believe I am well-positioned to fight for them in Washington. Together, we can secure a better future for our children and grandchildren, for Virginia and for our nation.

Jones: When I took the oath to protect and defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic, I took it seriously then just like I take it seriously now. I am running because I believe we need a Congressperson who represents the values of the voters in Virginia’s First Congressional District and America. I think infrastructure in the First District has been neglected. I think we need to codify Roe v. Wade in Congress. Most of all, our democracy is at risk.

Foster: In late 2019 when Pelosi went back on her promise not to do an impeachment unless she had bipartisan support. She never had it and in the senate she didn’t have over 2/3 to vote yes. She violated her oath of office and she didn’t follow the Constitution, which makes it clear what the Articles of Impeachment must be, High Crimes and Misdemeanors. Pelosi files Obstruction of Congress and Abuse of Power. Those are just two of her opinions. Therefore everyone who voted yes to Impeach on two opinions and not High Crimes and Misdemeanors also violated their oaths of office violating the Constitution. Technically these are Acts of Treason!

What is your experience (What qualifies you for this position)?

Wittman: I have had the privilege of serving as the Representative for Virginia’s First Congressional District since 2007. Throughout my time in Congress, I have had the distinct honor of getting to know the inspiring folks in Virginia’s First District, and the entire Commonwealth, and I have been able to learn about and understand the distinct needs of our communities. Prior to coming to Congress, I was able to serve at multiple levels of local government from Montross Town Council, Westmoreland Board of Supervisors, and the Virginia House of Delegates, as well as a health specialist for the Virginia Department of Health for 26 years. These experiences allowed me the opportunity to fully engage in our communities at various levels of public service and I believe prepared me well to serve as the Representative for Virginia’s First District in Washington.

Jones: I am a 30-year Army veteran–I retired as a full colonel. I have served around the country and the world including in Iraq and Afghanistan. I was elected three times and served as County Treasurer for a total 12 years in New Kent. I’ve worked with large, complex organizations in the past. Now I run a small logistics and IT business with my brother. I know how to work with people who have different views than my own. I understand policy and procedures. I’ve worked hard to be successful my entire life. I have skills that help me work with people to solve problems, and work toward a common goal. I would do an outstanding job representing the values and needs of voters in the First Congressional District.

Foster: The only requirement for any elected office is that the voter base believes in you 100% and they vote for you.

What are some of the primary issues affecting your district and how do you intend to address them?

Wittman: There’s no question that the state of our economy and skyrocketing prices are the most pressing issues for folks in the First District and American families right now. I have seen this firsthand as I have spent significant time visiting and working with individuals, families, and businesses throughout our district and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Months of crippling inflation rates have made it increasingly difficult for folks to provide for their families, put food on their tables, and fill their gas tanks. Our nation should be in the midst of a booming economic recovery, but unfortunately what we are seeing is the exact opposite.

I have consistently warned against the dangers of out-of-control spending and the real harm it would cause not only to our economy, but to the everyday lives of Americans, and now families across the country are bearing the very real burden of President Biden’s spending agenda. We need to rein in Washington’s excessive spending problem and support an economic agenda that will support our families and allow businesses to thrive. I am fighting for pro-growth policies to set our younger generations up for success, get people back to work, and get our economy back on track.

Jones: Broadband access and lapses in infrastructure in our grid (for example, I-64 in New Kent should have been widened 30 years ago) are top issues that affect our district. Rep. Rob Wittman voted against the Build Back Better Act that would have supplemented the cost to these infrastructure projects. His vote would neglect these projects and also limit our ability to address flooding in Norfolk, Hampton and the Middle Peninsula due to climate change, not to mention water quality and the need for cost share and mitigation practices. The teacher shortage is also among our top issues in District 1.

Foster: Wittman has never supported the fishermen and this was told to me when collecting my signatures. Then at the Guinea Jubilee on September 23rd and 24th I continued to seek the fishermen and asked them all if this is true that Wittman has never supported you and they all said “he has not, and he has to go.” They are happy to know with me they will vote him out. Strike One!

Wittman also has never attended any NAACP Candidate Forums. I attended three along with Mr. Jones. President Dawn Moore of the Middlesex County Branch said “Wittman never responded to their invitations.” Now her dream of ten years is a reality. My signatures came from the trailer parks to the mansions on the rivers and everywhere in between. This was live on YouTube at Middlesex County Candidates Forum 2022. Strike Two!

Wittman never showed up to vote “NO” on HR5 which passed the House and is with the Senate. This bill will allow boys to go into girls restrooms, locker rooms and other facilities at churches and schools. Strike Three, You’re Out!

Are there any other pressing issues that the county is currently facing that you would like to address?

Wittman: Virginians, and frankly, all Americans, are extremely tired of what they see coming out of Washington. For the past two years, we have experienced heavy-handed policies from Democrats that have made the lives of everyday Americans increasingly more difficult. You deserve leadership that puts your needs and concerns first. Unfortunately, lack of accountability has become far too commonplace in Washington and the government seems to forget they work for the American people. Understandably so, Virginians feel as though all they hear in the news is bickering and division and no real work getting done – I am working to change this.

One of the ways I have worked to bring transparency and accountability back to Washington is by urging Members of Congress to get their most basic responsibility done – fully funding the federal government. We must change the culture of “budgeting by crisis” in Washington that has led to years of wasteful spending or insufficient funding for real priorities. I have consistently introduced three bills to hold Members of Congress accountable: the Stay on Schedule (SOS) Resolution, the No Budget, No Pay Act, and the Inaction Has Consequences Act. These bills would keep Members of Congress in Washington instead of adjourning for recess and prevent Members from getting a paycheck until they get their job done. We should be held to the highest standard to get the work of the American people done. It is the American spirit – not Washington – that powers our nation forward, and I will do everything in my power to hold Members of Congress accountable to those they represent and advocate on your behalf.

Jones: I think we need to bring civility back to Congress. As Lincoln said, “A house divided will fall.” There was a point in our history where reaching across the aisle was considered an ideal way of legislating. I plan to work with fellow legislators, regardless of party affiliation.

Foster: This New World Order was ushered in on the back of a Hoax Novel CV19. We know this because the CDC had to retract this claim. Not one virus has yet to be isolated anywhere. The PCR test was never designed to detect viruses and that is why the claim is 97% False Positive this is a fact not in dispute. Then there is this Bioweapon Vax that is being administered has without dispute killed over 3 million Americans and 6.5 million people worldwide. This is reported on the official government sites. The most common cause of death worldwide written on the death certificates is “Sudden Death.” I say, “Anytime anything in life is 99.96% survivable without medication, you don’t need a Warpspeed Anything! We are living in the Great Awakening, God vs. Satan.

Any other comments you would like to include for our readers?

Wittman: I continue to be inspired by the folks of Virginia’s First Congressional District. As we get out there and meet with families, employers and individuals, I am constantly reminded of what makes this district, and this entire nation, a tremendous place to live and work. While this may be an election, and I am hoping to earn your support, I want folks to know that no matter what they need, no matter their party affiliation, my team and I are always here to help. I look forward to continuing to work hard for my constituents, and I believe that together we can accomplish incredible results for Virginia, and for our nation.

Jones: I am very familiar with the Hanover community, as is my family. My brother, Dr. Stanley Jones, spent 10+ years as an educator here. First, he was an Assistant Principal at Patrick Henry High School and then was promoted to Principal of (formerly) Lee-Davis, now Mechanicsville High School. I learned so much about the communities in Hanover–from Western Hanover to Ashland to Mechanicsville through him. Since I look just like my brother, when I was in the County, people would come to me thinking I was him–this happened all the time. I always enjoyed talking to them even if I had to break it to them. I wasn’t that Mr. Jones. I also have a strong relationship with the former Superintendent Dr. Steward Roberson, a fixture in the Hanover community who helped to make my brother the educator he became.

Foster: My Motto is: To Restore Our Constitutional Republic and Return Honor, Integrity and Respect back to the Sacred Hallowed Halls of Congress for We the People.

America First Platform. Pro Life is States right. Twelve-year maximum term in office. Save the Children. The educational indoctrination, CPS and trafficking are the three battle lines where we have to step up as adults and go after those who terrorize Americas most valuable resource, our children. Restore our 1A and 2A as written in the Constitution.