Meet your local candidates: Throneburg and Good seek 5th District seat

Virginia’s 5th congressional district now includes portions of Hanover County following redistricting in 2021. It is currently represented by Congressman Bob Good, who was elected in 2020 and is seeking a second term. Good is opposed by challenger Josh Throneburg.

A few words about why you decided to seek or continue public service. What motivates you to serve and why are you seeking election or re-election?

Good: I served four years on the Campbell County Board of Supervisors from 2015 to 2019. I was asked by friends and neighbors to run for county supervisor in 2015 because we had a chance to flip our board to a conservative majority. And I answered that call essentially and served four years; I did not intend to run again, I thought I was finished with politics. And then in 2019, I again had friends and neighbors come and ask if I would be willing to run for Congress. We had a new Republican member of Congress who would train the trust of the voters in the 5th district and was not a conservative as he referred himself to be, and so I was asked to challenge him in a primary (and) decided to do so. These were prayerful decisions, both times by my wife and I, with a willingness to serve but certainly not pursuing it ambitiously or selfishly, but just more of a willingness to serve to make a difference for our community and for our country.

Throneburg: As a minister and a person who cares deeply about community, I have always been really driven by the desire to serve. But I have two young daughters, and as politics has gotten sharper and more divided and the climate prognosis has become increasingly pessimistic, I began to worry more about the world my girls are going to inherit. My main concern is the existential threat that climate change poses: I’m running in part to advocate for policy change that would put thousands of Virginians to work creating and manufacturing cutting-edge green energy technology, rebuilding our infrastructure, and helping redress air and water pollution. Also, I’m part of a multi-racial family and a citizen of a town that is still grappling with the eﬀects of the Unite the Right rally, and because of that, I am keenly aware of the challenges we still face in making sure our society is fair and just for all. And ﬁnally, because I grew up in a small town in a farming community, I’m very aware of the unique challenges that rural communities face and the unique solutions that will be required if we are all going to rise together.

What is your experience (What qualifies you for this position)?

Good: I’m the incumbent congressman and was first elected in 2020, and I'm running for reelection onto my second term. I ran in 2020 as a true conservative, and I have done what I said I would do. I have fought for the things that I said were the priorities, which was our border and immigration policies to rein in our federal spending and to fight against the reckless increase of our national debt. And then also, I wanted to be on the ed-labor committee to battle in the education arena, K to 12, as well as college campuses. And I have prioritized those three with legislation that I've sponsored in Washington. My team and I have provided outstanding constituent services where we've resolved over 3,000 cases in my first term. Constituents of the 5th District who needed help from their federal government reached out to our office, and we've recovered over $14 million for our constituents that was owed to them by agencies, the federal government that they weren't able to resolve on their own. We had to intervene and help them. And we've conducted over 400 mobile office meetings, where we bring the congressional office to their current 23 cities and counties that I represent to make it convenient for them on a monthly basis. In addition, we responded to 55,000 inquiries to our office, contacts we’ve received from constituents. We responded in writing to over 55,000 constituents that have reached out to our office with concerns, questions, feedback that they've given us. Those would be what I would say are the qualifications for reelection.

Throneburg: I am an ordained minister and prior to entering public life, I was the lead minister at a church. This provided me with a unique window into the challenges that people face, the things that they often bear quietly in public life but which weigh them down in private. I also got to see people’s joys ﬁrsthand and was witness to the things that people really need to thrive: work that fulﬁlls them and pays their bills, happiness and security for their family, a healthy and safe community to live in.

I’ve also been a small business owner, which gave me insight into our current economic conditions: the challenges we all face from rising inﬂation, the realities of the worker shortage, the childcare crisis and the continuing diﬃculties with access to healthcare. It was also a lesson in the ways we overregulate and overtax small businesses while under-regulating and under-taxing multinational corporations.

What are some of the primary issues affecting your district and how do you intend to address them?

Good: Well, I think that the primary issues affecting our district are the issues that are affecting Americans all across the country. First and foremost, it’s economic issues, kitchen table issues, the decreased purchasing power for citizens of the 5th district as a result of Democrat policies in Washington and the massive spending that has caused record inflation that we haven't experienced in 40 years to have groceries, housing, utilities, gas, essential things that everybody has to buy. Those prices that went up on average of 14% since Biden took office, but actually more than that for those essential items – gas, groceries, housing, car prices – are up even more. And that's just crushing regular income, fixed income, seniors and college students and so forth. That along with the energy policies in general where this administration has declared war on American energy and fossil fuels and petroleum, which has caused gas prices to double. And I suspect they're going to go up again significantly after the election. And in addition to the utility prices going up so much, which is going to make it really hard and people are very concerned about it as they're already being squeezed. Real wage is going down, as they're already being squeezed, they’re concerned about the utility prices that are forecast to go up 30-40% from last year. So I would say those along with the rise in crime as a result of the undermining of our police. We’ve got police shortages, law enforcement shortages all over the district and all over Virginia.

Throneburg: Our district is one of the largest in Virginia, roughly the size of the state of New Jersey, and it’s incredibly diverse, containing some cities, some suburban areas and some very rural areas: as a consequence, diﬀerent parts of the district have diﬀerent challenges. However, as a whole, the district suﬀers from underinvestment: the current representative has brought $0 in federal spending back to the district and has voted against several much-needed bills to bring necessary funding to the area. Many of our district’s small towns are hollowing out, in part because they are supported by small and family farms that can’t make ends meet. We have signiﬁcant infrastructure problems across the district, not just roads and bridges, but also things like broadband and crumbling school buildings. I have plans for that, which you can see here: https://joshforvirginia.com/protecting-our-rural-communities/ and here: https:// joshforvirginia.com/agriculture-and-farming/. I’d also like to see a major investment in our schools: I’m a public school parent, and I know that our schools are not as well-resourced as we’d like to see. I’ve proposed a number of policies to address that: making sure that education is lifelong and includes universal pre-K and free community college, supporting our teachers and ensuring that our best minds can join the teaching profession, and creating a federal program to help rebuild and reconﬁgure our schools (explained in more detail here: https://joshforvirginia.com/ensuring-quality-education/).

We also face the same challenges as the rest of the country: rising costs, sticker shock at the pump and at the grocery store, wages that don’t cover our bills and the cost of housing. Overall, we need to manufacture more in the U.S. and do more to ensure that our industries are competitive: outsourcing of everything has made us too dependent on the international supply chain, and loose regulation around conglomeration in the past two decades has meant that industries no longer compete like they used to, which means that everyone pays more and only a handful of shareholders beneﬁt. Our district is particularly well-poised to be a hub for green technology, green manufacturing, and the production of renewable energy: we already see it happening across the area, it just needs to be scaled up. And ﬁnally, we have a worker shortage in almost every industry and also need to make sure that people can get back to work, which means making sure we have a family-friendly economy that allows people to work while parenting and in some cases, caring for elderly or disabled family members.

Are there any other pressing issues that the county is currently facing that you would like to address?

Good: The needs for Hanover County that are relative to the federal level are the same as they are for the other three. It will be 24 cities and counties in the new 5th district, with part of Hanover County being one of those. So, what I will focus on is what I've just talked about. And, by the way, interest rates have went from 2-3% on mortgages to 6-7%, with the prediction that the federal government is going to raise them another 75 basis points very soon. That's crushing the ability of so many families, so many individuals to purchase homes. The average mortgage is going to be up 50-75% from a year ago. That is real economic inflation to Americans, to Virginians, to citizens of the 5th District, and that's a direct result of federal policy. What's crushing citizens right now is federal policy caused directly by the Biden-Pelosi policies in Washington. And that's the same for the eight new cities and counties I’m picking up, as well as those I currently represent.

Throneburg: My opponent calls climate change “a hoax,” but it is having pronounced and serious eﬀects on our district right now. Communities are faced with increasingly severe storms and can’t handle the rising maintenance costs from downed trees and power lines and damaged public property. Farmers are being hit with unseasonable heat and cold, drought, ﬂooding, and changes in soil Ph. Landlords are trying to address a rise in mold and ﬂooding and tenants are struggling with housing costs and unlivable conditions. We must move past the debate on whether or not climate change exists and get to work undoing the damage it’s already causing. Our dependence on fossil fuels has also made us vulnerable to overseas fossil fuel production controlled by enemies of the U.S. We need to make more of our energy here, and we need more of it to come from renewable sources. The 5th District doesn’t sit on oilﬁelds, but we could harness the power of sun, wind and geothermal energy to both provide for our energy needs and create great jobs right here in Virginia.

Our nation also faces signiﬁcant challenges to our democratic institutions, and addressing those will be another principal priority for me. I’ve laid out those challenges and how I hope to address them here: https://joshforvirginia.com/issues/strengthening-our-democracy/.

Any other comments you would like to include for our readers?

Good: What I’ve really focused on is our border. In addition to the economic issues of particularly spending, inflation and the crime issues, but connected to that is the border issue. You've had 5 million illegals invading our country helped by the Biden administration in the first two years of his term, bringing record amounts of fentanyl into the country – 300 deaths a day now from fentanyl poisoning. That's contributing to crime in the country as well as, again, illegal drugs, dangerous illegal drugs in the country. And these policies are making every town a border town, every state a border state, and Virginia is actually being impacted as well as the 5th District. So that's another issue of great distinction between me and my opponent. My opponent favors the open border, he does not favor limiting the invasion at the border at all. He would be another vote for the Biden-Pelosi policies at the border.