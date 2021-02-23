MELVIN GRAMMER

 Skip to main content
GRAMMER, Melvin L., SFC (VAANG, Ret.), 92, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Friday, February 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 and a half years, Eleanor G. Grammer; and is survived by three children, James C. Grammer (Teresa), Gloria Jones and Kim Shreve (Tim); grandchildren, Jeffrey L. Grammer (Shawn) and Brianne Jones; great-grandson, Robert Grammer; great-great grandson, Colton Grammer; very special nephew, Brian Collins; as well as several nieces and nephews. Melvin retired after 28 years of service with the Virginia Army National Guard. He was a loving husband and father who enjoyed gardening and piddling around the house. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, ASPCA, or the Wounded Warrior Project. bennettfuneralhomes.com  

