MHS football program suspended

MECHANICSVILLE — Mechanicsville High School has suspended its football program pending the results of investigations into allegations of hazing by upperclassmen.

According to Lt. James Cooper of the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the investigations originated with an anonymous tip.

“On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip where the complainant alleged upper classmen were assaulting other students at Mechanicsville High,” Cooper said. “It is alleged these students are members of the football team.”

The sheriff’s office in turn alerted Hanover County Public Schools, and both agencies are investigating the allegations.

“We take these claims seriously, and we have been fully cooperating with the Sheriff’s Office from the outset of its investigation,” HCPS assistant superintendent Chris Whitley said in a statement. “We took immediate action by suspending all football practices, which remains in effect, while the investigation takes place. We have also postponed all football games (JV and varsity) until further notice.”

Whitley said that more than 60 interviews had been conducted as of last Wednesday.

“While we are unable to divulge specific details available to us without jeopardizing the investigation and violating confidentiality laws involving juveniles, we can share that anyone found to be in violation of the Code of Student Conduct and/or School Board Policy will be held fully accountable,” Whitley said.

Cooper’s statement echoed HCPS concerns about student confidentiality.

“Please understand that as this incident possibly involves multiple juvenile students, we will not be releasing any names or identifying information,” he said.

The Mustangs were scheduled to hold their home and season opener against Deep Run Thursday night. The game will not be made up and will be recorded as a forfeit, according to Mechanicsville athletic director Tripp Metzger.