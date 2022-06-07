Mildred LONGEST

LONGEST, Mildred Anderson, 94, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Eva Anderson; her husband, R. Bryant Longest; and her brother, Ernest Anderson (Anne). A devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she is survived by her three children, sons Roger and Paul Longest (Felecia), and daughter Carol Zedaker (Eric); seven grandchildren, Sarah Stubbs (Aaron), Nathan Longest (Iris), Justin Longest (Katherine), Katie Longest (Wade), Ben Longest (Nikki), Dustin Zedaker (Kara) and Cody Zedaker; five great-grandchildren, Abby and Lily Stubbs, and Zack, Zoe and Zane Zedaker. She also is survived by her loving sister, Louise Scott. Mildred treasured her relationships with many dear nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Throughout her life, Mildred was a faithful member of East End Baptist Church, which later merged with Broadus Memorial Baptist Church. There, she met, and later married, her husband and served for many years as a Sunday School teacher, deaconess and Vacation Bible School worker. After graduating from John Marshall High School, she worked for Southern States before leaving to raise her three children. She later joined the School Food Services Division of Henrico County, where she retired after 23 years. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 2, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. A funeral was held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, June 3, at Broadus Church, with burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Broadus Church, 5351 Pole Green Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116 or the American Heart Association.