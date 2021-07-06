Millan, Woolard lead HHS as valedictorian, salutatorian

“I have had a neighborhood lawn care business since 10th grade. I also currently work part-time as a front of house team member at Chick-fil-A,” Julian said.

Looking ahead, Julian will be attending the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in Pasadena, California, where he plans to major in Aerospace Engineering with a minor in Astrophysics. “I hope to someday work for an organization like NASA on developing space technology.”

“I don’t think I could talk about my high school experience without mentioning the impact COVID-19 had. The past two years have been especially difficult and I have been impressed with all of the effort HHS students and faculty put in to get through this challenging time,” he said.

“Getting to the top of the class wasn’t easy, but I was motivated by my family and by my participation in the IB program to always do my best and go the extra mile.”

“I am truly honored to be recognized as the valedictorian of the Class of 2021 for Hanover High School. I hope my classmates and I learn from the adversities we faced the past four years and use those lessons to be better prepared for the challenges we will face later in life,” Julian added.