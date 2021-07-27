 Skip to main content
Miss Vieni and Mr. Muse to exchange vows in the fall
SAMUEL MUSE and JENNIFER VIENI
Joe and Kim Vieni of Mechanicsville would like to announce the engagement of their daughter, Jennifer Lynne Vieni, to Samuel Millikin Muse.

Mr. Muse is the son of Glenn and Kathy Muse of Mechanicsville, Virginia. He is a 2016 graduate of Lee-Davis High School and a 2020 graduate of Christopher Newport University. Sam is employed by APEX Systems as a Branch Accounts Associate.

Miss Vieni is a 2013 graduate of Lee-Davis High School and 2017/BS and 2018/MAT graduate of James Madison University. Jennifer is employed by Henrico County Public Schools as an elementary school teacher.

A fall wedding is planned.

