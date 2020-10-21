Montaigne ready for challenges of a different year for Christmas Mother

DOSWELL – While the goal of the Doswell Ruritan Club every year is to help the needy through the Hanover Christmas Mother program, the 2020 Hanover Christmas Mother, Burnlie Montaigne, has what may be considered a daunting task ahead of her in a year marred by a pandemic, economic woes, and job losses. But, no, she is enthusiastic and prepared to take on whatever challenges to ensure a Merry Christmas for all.
Montaigne was officially introduced as the 2020 Hanover Christmas Mother on Tuesday, Oct. 13, during the annual Tea. Due to COVID-19, the location changed this year though. Joining Montaigne were several of the former Christmas Mothers.
“This is a most unusual time and needs are greater than ever. My hope and prayer is that people will open their hearts and wallets to help others in our county,” she said. “There is no greater joy than to help families, children and seniors struggling at the Christmas season.”
As she looks toward her role in the fundraising endeavor, Montaigne said, “There are several events planned that have been adjusted for COVID. I will be available to visit and accept donations within the limits of COVID.”
To make donating as easy as possible, contributions will be accepted through the website, www.hanoverchristmasmother.org, as well as a GoFundMe page, https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/donate-widget/22415. Montaigne pointed out that there also is a Facebook page for the organization, https://www.facebook.com/Hanover-Christmas-Mother-2257583857804196.
For 31 years, the Doswell Ruritan Club has crisscrossed Hanover County gathering funds and gifts that are distributed just before Christmas.
“This year, we will not be able to give toys and food boxes,” Montaigne said. “We will give gift cards for food, clothing and toys.”
Letters are being sent to individuals and organization seeking assistance. And, as is the tradition, Montaigne will be available “for groups that would like me to come” spread the word about the good works of the program.
She humbly said she was “honored and flattered to be asked to serve such a wonderful program. The Christmas Mother Tea allows former Christmas Mothers to meet and share their experiences. Their warmth, dedication and commitment are amazing and I am touched to be a part of such a group.”
Montaigne did admit that she “was very surprised to be asked to serve. The Independence Ruritan Club has been a fixture in the community and these are some of the finest people I have ever known, so I feel privileged that they asked me.”
Montaigne has been a life-long Ashland resident. She and her husband John have been married for 38 years. They have two children, Lucy-Katherine (Matt Corker) and Wick (Emily) Montaigne, and four grandchildren, Fen and Rider Montaigne and Ella and Lee Corker.
“Most of my time is spent playing and chasing after my grandchildren,” she added. “I am blessed to have my family living close to us. I have two brothers and eight nieces and nephews who all live in Ashland.”
“We go to Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Beaverdam and are involved in teaching Sunday School and the Carrie Rose Ellen Circle,” Montaigne said.
The mailing address for the 2020 Hanover Christmas Mother is P.O. Box 39, Doswell VA 23047.