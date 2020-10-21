Montaigne ready for challenges of a different year for Christmas Mother

DOSWELL – While the goal of the Doswell Ruritan Club every year is to help the needy through the Hanover Christmas Mother program, the 2020 Hanover Christmas Mother, Burnlie Montaigne, has what may be considered a daunting task ahead of her in a year marred by a pandemic, economic woes, and job losses. But, no, she is enthusiastic and prepared to take on whatever challenges to ensure a Merry Christmas for all.

Montaigne was officially introduced as the 2020 Hanover Christmas Mother on Tuesday, Oct. 13, during the annual Tea. Due to COVID-19, the location changed this year though. Joining Montaigne were several of the former Christmas Mothers.

“This is a most unusual time and needs are greater than ever. My hope and prayer is that people will open their hearts and wallets to help others in our county,” she said. “There is no greater joy than to help families, children and seniors struggling at the Christmas season.”

As she looks toward her role in the fundraising endeavor, Montaigne said, “There are several events planned that have been adjusted for COVID. I will be available to visit and accept donations within the limits of COVID.”