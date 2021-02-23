More vaccination questions answered

It’s difficult to determine how many other people will be at the vaccination clinic at the same time. We hope to increase the number of vaccinations per hour we administer as we get further along in the process. There will always be systems in place to ensure proper social distancing.

l Can I request my vaccination be administered at the old Food Lion location in Ashland?

If the location of your vaccination appointment does not work well for you, you can decline the appointment and hope that a future clinic appointment will be available soon at the location of your choice. However, at this time, we cannot honor requests for specific locations.

l I used the same email address to sign myself and my spouse up for the vaccination. My invitation email does not specify who it is intended for, so how will I know?

The health department is working to have a name listed on the invitation email, however, in the meantime, if there is no name listed, it is up to you which spouse uses the first scheduling email (right now, it is usually for the oldest member of your household, specifically those 75 years and older). If you listed one email for both spouses, you should receive two emails, however, they may arrive at different times.