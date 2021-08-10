 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morgan and Pearson united in marriage
0 Comments

Morgan and Pearson united in marriage

  • 0
Mr. and Mrs. Charles DylanPearson
Photo by Jon/Jon L Photography

Jessica Ashley Morgan, daughter of Bryant Morgan and Stacy Morgan of Mechanicsville, VA, and Charles Dylan Pearson, son of Charles and Dawn Pearson of Mechanicsville, VA, were married after 12 years of dating on June 11, 2021. The Ceremony was held at Pirates Cove in Manteo, NC with Matthew Huband officiating the Ceremony.

Given in marriage by her father, the bride was attended by Emily Burke (friend) as Maid of Honor with Jenny Dean (cousin), Whitney Waitman (sister-in-law) and Erica Hutchison (friend) as Bridesmaids.

The Best Man was Charles Pearson along with Lee Dean (cousin), Jeremy Waitman (brother-in-law), Jordan Propst (friend) and Jacob Morgan (brother-in-law) as Groomsmen.

The couple will reside in New Kent County, VA.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Evelyn Beadles Coleman
News

Evelyn Beadles Coleman

COLEMAN, Evelyn Beadles, 84, of Mechanicsville, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, July 25, 2021. She is survived by her beloved husband of 6…

Nancy Crutchfield Gouldin
News

Nancy Crutchfield Gouldin

GOULDIN, Nancy Crutchfield, 93, of Mechanicsville, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021. She was the daughter of the late James Haley Crutchfie…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News