Morgan and Pearson united in marriage

Jessica Ashley Morgan, daughter of Bryant Morgan and Stacy Morgan of Mechanicsville, VA, and Charles Dylan Pearson, son of Charles and Dawn Pearson of Mechanicsville, VA, were married after 12 years of dating on June 11, 2021. The Ceremony was held at Pirates Cove in Manteo, NC with Matthew Huband officiating the Ceremony.

Given in marriage by her father, the bride was attended by Emily Burke (friend) as Maid of Honor with Jenny Dean (cousin), Whitney Waitman (sister-in-law) and Erica Hutchison (friend) as Bridesmaids.

The Best Man was Charles Pearson along with Lee Dean (cousin), Jeremy Waitman (brother-in-law), Jordan Propst (friend) and Jacob Morgan (brother-in-law) as Groomsmen.