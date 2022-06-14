Morin and Taylor lead PHHS as valedictorian and salutatorian

William Morin has been named the Patrick Henry High School (PHHS) Class of 2022’s valedictorian with a GPA of 4.589. Luke Taylor, with a GPA of 4.582, has been recognized as the class’ salutatorian.

Morin is the son of Patrick Morin and Kate Connolly.

During his time at PHHS, Morin was involved with the Latin Learning Center, Model United Nations and the Latin Club.

In addition to his involvement in a number of school activities, he contributed to the community in his service to Junior Assembly Cotillion.

His academic journey will continue at Georgetown University.

In light of his recognition as this year’s valedictorian, Morin took the time to thank those who contributed to his academic success.

“I would like to thank my teachers, staff and friends who helped me achieve this,” he said. “I know that I would not have come this far without them.”

Morin said achieving the status of valedictorian was a long-time goal of his throughout his high school experience.

“Valedictorian was something I set my mind on when I first arrived at Patrick Henry freshman year, and I feel an immense sense of gratitude and pride having achieved it,” he said.

Taylor is the son of Lori and Steve Taylor.

During his time at PHHS, Taylor held the position of captain of his school’s cross country and track team. In addition to his athletic involvement, he was a member of the National Honor Society, National Science Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and the National Beta Club.

Aside from his busy involvement in school, Taylor contributed to his community by organizing and helping to run a fundraiser for honey bees. He also assisted in a mental health 5k run that was held at Patrick Henry High School to help raise funds and awareness for mental health.

He plans to attend Furman University to pursue a major in chemistry.

Looking back on his academic and athletic success, he expressed deep appreciation for the teachers and educators that influenced him throughout high school.

“Without them, there would’ve been no chance that I could have been as successful as I’ve been in both my academic and athletic careers,” he said. “Every lesson that they’ve taught me has been invaluable and I’m just proud to see all the work finally pay off.”

Taylor gave special recognition to the faculty who impacted his high school career.

“I want to thank specifically Mr. Miller, my film teacher, who has been an amazing role model for my high school years,” he said. “I’d also like to thank Dr. Kupscznk, the smartest person I’ve ever met, who I’m immensely proud to call my teacher. And finally my coach Dobrinski, who has always led me down the right path.”