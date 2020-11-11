Morris Herndon Ford

FORD, Morris Herndon, 81, longtime resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia. Born October 25, 1939, in Richmond, Virginia, and died one day following his 81st birthday on October 26, 2020. He was the only child of his predeceased parents, father, Morris Ford of Richmond, Virginia; and mother, Sophia Miller Herndon Ford of Barboursville, Virginia; and maternal grandparents, Lee Haywood Herndon, Nannie Lee Miller Herndon, of Barboursville, Virginia. He is survived by his only son, Sean Michael Ford; daughter, Angelique Ford Goodrich and husband, Jason Douglas Goodrich, all of Mechanicsville, Virginia; eldest daughter, Debra Lee Ford; grandchildren, Owen Michael Goodrich, Oliver Herndon Goodrich, Duane Hilton Guilford, Donald Eugene Morrison III "Trey" and their families including great-grandchildren; longtime friends, Delores Ford-Hedrick and husband, Stephen Hedrick; and other family and friends. He grew up on the 2400 block of Floyd Avenue in Richmond, Virginia, and spoke fondly of visiting his maternal grandparents farm "Cedar Hill" as a child in Barboursville, Virginia. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, Class of 1958, where he was very active in running track and then attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute. He went on to serve in the United States Coast Guard aboard the High Endurance Cutter USCGC Escanaba (WHEC-64), stationed in New Bedford, Massachusetts. He retired from The City of Richmond Public Works Department at City Hall in 1991 with 32 years of service as a Land Surveyor and Draftsman of Civil Engineering and worked for The Richmond Times-Dispatch for almost 60 years until the age of 72. He was a licensed Ham Radio Operator, Amateur Extra Class, call sign AB4WX. He was an avid collector of musical instruments including guitars and violins. He loved woodworking, metalworking, as well as repairing, designing and building guitars, mostly dobros. He had numerous interests, hobbies and talents, including cameras and photography, collecting stamps, chess, Rubik's Cubes, painting, nature, hummingbirds, fishing, classic bluegrass music, yard sales, NFL football, metal detecting, building telescopes and astronomy. He also enjoyed building computers, installing software and electronics in general. He loved and owned many cars, including Chevrolet Corvettes and Volkswagen Beetles and enjoyed working on them. He was a prolific reader of non-fiction and was often at the bookstore or library. He could repair or build just about anything and was always planning his next project. A true jack of all trades. Our father was a hard worker, logical, levelheaded and always prepared. He would go without to make sure you had what you needed or to help you pursue your interests. He was a quiet and reserved man who was well-liked and thought of by everyone who met him. A very interesting and humorous guy who always had a good joke. He never complained and while he never liked to talk about himself, we sure love to! Daddy, we love you and you will never be forgotten! He was cremated at the Bliley's Cremation Center in Richmond, Virginia. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery in Gordonsville, Virginia, alongside his parents and maternal grandparents at a private graveside service. To share a memory or send condolences visit blileys.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial gift to the American Heart Association at heart.org in the name of Morris Ford.