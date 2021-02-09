Mr. John Allison SIMMONS III

SIMMONS, Mr. John Allison III, 55, of Mechanicsville, Va., stepped into the Upper Room to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, October 23, 2020. “Little Johnny” was the beloved son of John and Eleanor Diehr Simmons. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Wilbur and Mamie Goodman; maternal grandparents, Charlie and Lily Diehr; and the “sweetest dog he ever met,” PeeWee. Johnny was a 1983 graduate of Lee-Davis High School and always considered himself a Confederate. He became “Big John” after his height reached over six feet. Johnny was employed at Bruce Auto Parts for many years doing what he loved: auto body and paint work. He was a talented artist in his own right, turning junk vehicles into works of art. Johnny was a kind person who never met a stranger and will be missed by all who knew him. Along with his parents; he is survived by his sister, Kimberley Daurn’e St. Clair and her husband, Thomas. Johnny was laid to rest on Friday, December 4, 2020, in Forest Lawn Cemetery with a graveside service attended by family. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to East Hanover Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 454, Mechanicsville, Va., 23111.