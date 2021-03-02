BRANNAN, Mr. William Wesley, 89, of Studley, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gertraud; his sister, Victoria Hattorf; and brother, Raymond Brannan. He is survived by his brother, Reuben Brannan; and many nieces and nephews, Jeffrey Brannan, Susan Hazelgrove, Angela Gabehart, Vicki Underwood (Chip), Timothy Brannan (Lisa), Jennifer Waldrop (CW), Buddy Hattorf (Ashley); and several great-nieces and nephews. Wesley was a cook in the Army and served in Berlin after the Korean War, where he met and married his beautiful bride, Gertraud. Upon returning to Studley, Wesley worked many jobs, most of them servicing farm equipment. He knew the farms, farmers and their equipment from all over the countryside like the back of his hand. He worked for Producers Cooperative, Mechanicsville Equipment and B&B with a partner and friend, just to name a few. Wesley loved to share his extensive knowledge of farm equipment with others and had a passion for collecting antique farm equipment. He spent many hours in the Lee Davis High School vocational shop helping the students work on and learn more about engines and equipment. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. The family would like to give a special thanks to Edith and Diane for taking care of Wesley and an extra special thanks to Joyce, for excellent care and feeling like a member of our family now. Al vita Zein, Uncle Wesley. The family asks that donations may be made in his memory to a charitable organization of your choice. Memorial to be held at a later date.
Mr. William Wesley BRANNAN
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
MECHANICSVILLE – When I got the first of the series of two shots of the Moderna COVID vaccine, it was pretty much painless save for a sore arm.
HANOVER -- A day after the Hanover County School Board unanimously approved his proposed FY2022 budget, Michael Gill, superintendent of Hanove…
County working with health district to provide vaccine
ASHLAND – Despite the setbacks created by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Downtown Ashland Association managed to present some successful e…
(Editor’s note: The following was written by Kathie Hogg, the widow of well-known realtor Tripp Hogg of ERA Woody Hogg & Associates, and t…
ASHLAND— Hanover County is proceeding at full speed pace to vaccinate its citizens, and those efforts were greatly bolstered last week with th…
(Editor’s note: The following FAQ – frequently asked questions – was compiled by Michelle Barnett, Hanover County public information specialist.)
HOGG, Oakley W. “Tripp” III, 52, of Mechanicsville, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, January 24, 2021. He is survived by his wife of four…
DUNTON, Lalla Anne Toombs, 92, of Mechanicsville, formerly of Tappahannock, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, January 21, 2021. …
SAHNOW, William Kent, “Billy,” 83, went to his heavenly home February 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Hillsman and V…