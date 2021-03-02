Mr. William Wesley BRANNAN

BRANNAN, Mr. William Wesley, 89, of Studley, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gertraud; his sister, Victoria Hattorf; and brother, Raymond Brannan. He is survived by his brother, Reuben Brannan; and many nieces and nephews, Jeffrey Brannan, Susan Hazelgrove, Angela Gabehart, Vicki Underwood (Chip), Timothy Brannan (Lisa), Jennifer Waldrop (CW), Buddy Hattorf (Ashley); and several great-nieces and nephews. Wesley was a cook in the Army and served in Berlin after the Korean War, where he met and married his beautiful bride, Gertraud. Upon returning to Studley, Wesley worked many jobs, most of them servicing farm equipment. He knew the farms, farmers and their equipment from all over the countryside like the back of his hand. He worked for Producers Cooperative, Mechanicsville Equipment and B&B with a partner and friend, just to name a few. Wesley loved to share his extensive knowledge of farm equipment with others and had a passion for collecting antique farm equipment. He spent many hours in the Lee Davis High School vocational shop helping the students work on and learn more about engines and equipment. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. The family would like to give a special thanks to Edith and Diane for taking care of Wesley and an extra special thanks to Joyce, for excellent care and feeling like a member of our family now. Al vita Zein, Uncle Wesley. The family asks that donations may be made in his memory to a charitable organization of your choice. Memorial to be held at a later date.