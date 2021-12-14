Muse and Vieni united in marriage

Jennifer Lynne Vieni and Samuel Millikin Muse were married on Oct. 23, 2021, at the home of Glenn and Kathy Muse in Mechanicsville, Virginia, where the reception was held as well. Pastor Doug Davis officiated. The bride is the daughter of Joseph and Kimberly Vieni of Mechanicsville. Her grandparents are Cosimo and Barbara Vieni of Clayton, North Carolina and Ludy Meadows of Mechanicsville. The groom is the son of Glenn and Kathy Muse of Mechanicsville, and his grandmother is Mary Muse of Laneview, Virginia.

Katelyn Vieni of Mechanicsville, sister of the bride, was the maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Maddie Shumaker, sister of the groom, of Buckingham, Virginia; Erin Dougherty of Annapolis, Maryland; Katie Barney of Marietta, Georgia; Maddie Massey of Dallas, Texas; Hannah Adley, of Henrico, and Hannah Varmecky of Richmond.

Alton Dews of Vail, Colorado, was the best man. Groomsmen were Trey Shufford of Chesterfield, Virginia; Dustin Barden of Mechanicsville; Austin Lambert of Mechanicsville; Ryan Edmonds of Mechanicsville; Bryson Stumbo of Mechanicsville, and Corey Wines of Vail, Colorado. The ring bearer was William Shumaker of Buckingham, Virginia, nephew of the groom.