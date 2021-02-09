Myra “Meme” Mercier WAYBRIGHT

WAYBRIGHT, Myra “Meme” Mercier, 78, of Mechanicsville, Va., was called home by our Lord Friday, January 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Leon Mercier and Gladys V. Aterbery; stepfather, Frances Arterbery; stepbrother, Glen and Baby Waybright. Myra is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Lee R. Waybright Sr.; her children, Roy, Cynthia, Melanie and William; brother, Donnie Arterbery (Cindy); sister, Dale Arterbery; 10 grandchildren, Shara (Chris), Christopher, Rachel, Ashley, Joey (Shelby), Jordan, Hailey, Catherine (William), Jonathan and Kyleigh; one great-grandson, Axton. Myra was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. She was a devoted member of Landmark Baptist Church. Myra had great pride and love for her family and friends and loved spending time with them. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, skiing, driving school buses, as well as driving tractor trailers cross country with her husband. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we ask donations be sent to Landmark Baptist Church, 4000 Creighton Road, Richmond, Va. 23223.