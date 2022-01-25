PARSLEY, Myrtle Shaw, 91, of Mechanicsville, passed away January 18, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, William C. "Dick" Parsley; and is survived by her son, Danny L. Crumpler Sr. (Diane) of Michigan; grandson, Danny L. Crumpler Jr. of Mechanicsville; granddaughter, Amy Beth Johnson (Jason) of Roanoke; great-grandsons, Chase, Kellen and Jordan; as well as a great-granddaughter, Melia. Myrtle was a dedicated employee of Liggett & Myers Tobacco Co. and, later, Lucent Technologies, from where she retired. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022. The family would like to extend a special thanks to C.T. and Jonell Robertson, and Angel Beck for the wonderful care they provided for Myrtle. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the National Kidney Association, 5001 West Broad Street, Richmond, Va. 23230, the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130 Glen Allen, Va. 23060, or Five-O's Tiki Foundation, P.O. Box 202, Hanover, Va. 23069.
Myrtle Shaw PARSLEY
Obituary
