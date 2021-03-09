NAACP condemns permit in Brown Grove

“There is no plan to improve Ashcake Road, a small two-lane country road, where hundreds of cars will now be traveling to enter the facility reporting to work daily. The road frequently floods as it is.

“Wegmans said they will remove graves on the property. And do what with the remains of our ancestors? This is unacceptable. Our Historic Brown Grove Church sits directly across from this entrance. Usual church activities will be interrupted with the amount of travel on this road. Yet, no conversations have been held with the Pastor as to what could be done to help the church because of the Wegmans’ intrusion.

“We do not oppose Wegmans coming to Hanover County, but there are better options for this plant other than in the midst of the homes of the Brown Grove Community.”

