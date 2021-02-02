Nadyne J. DICKERSON

DICKERSON, Nadyne J., 86, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The last of 11 children born to the late Carl and Minnie Johnston, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Ansel F. Dickerson. Nadyne is survived by her children, Cynthia Conway (Mark) and Alan Dickerson (Cindy); granddaughters, Jessica Wall (Dominic) and Courtney Dickerson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060. bennettfuneralhomes.com