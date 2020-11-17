Name, class size top online issues

ASHLAND -- The Hanover County School Board had originally planned to approve a name for the county’s recently instituted online school at last week’s meeting, but members decided not to take action on the pending name assignment.

An item on the action agenda requiring a vote was removed and placed in the information section of the agenda, allowing the panel an additional 30 days to consider the action.

That did not prevent a school naming committee to present its final recommendation for the new name, a process that began last month and included input from students, teachers and administrators.

Nancy Disharoon, director of Accreditation and Accountability, outlined a timetable utilized to reach a final recommendation and announced the committee had decided on the name Hanover County Online School as its final choice.

After the committee was formed on Oct. 13, online students were asked to submit suggestions. Each class narrowed those selections to one and six names were selected for a student poll open to all Hanover students. The committee reviewed the nominated names and made a decision on Nov. 5.

While it appears certain the board will approve the name at its next meeting, other aspects of the county’s online school are receiving scrutiny.