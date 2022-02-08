WILLIAMS, Nancy Barr, 87, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Sunday, January 30, 2022. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ralph H. Williams; her parents, Jesse W. and Doris H. Barr; a great-grandson, Garrett Kirby; her brother, Jesse W. Barr Jr.; and a sister, Berkley Huffman (Larry). She is survived by her daughters, Debra W. Smith and Doris Lynn Williams; two grandchildren, Kimberly Kirby (Trey) and Gregory W. Boyette (Teresa); three great-grandchildren, Summer Kirby, Ty Boyette and Lane Boyette; four sisters, Beverly Wilson, Brenda Nunnally, Judith Elliott and Betty Atkinson (Richard); sister-in-law, Betty Barr; and many nieces and nephews. Nancy was a long-time member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 7046 Cold Harbor Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church.
Nancy Barr WILLIAMS
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a unanimous school board vote last week making masks optional in Hanover County schools, the district became the first in the Richmond me…
How the growing paranormal community is preserving history
HANOVER – The Hanover County Board of Supervisors appointed Robert Allen Davidson as the interim Beaverdam District supervisor last week. Davi…
WATSON, Linda Scott, 71, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Saturday, January 22, 2022. Linda was a loving wife, mother, grannie…
LONG, William C., “Bill,” 68, of Richmond, passed away on January 21, 2022, after courageously battling Alzheimer’s for the last seven years. …
COSTEA, Harlan Mike, 71, of Mechanicsville, Virginia died on January 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Matthew Mike Costea; and…
Jacob Byers, 1st lieutenant in both Civil Air Patrol (CAP) and JROTC, left last month for the next chapter of his life with the U.S. Navy.
YANCEY, O B, III, departed this life early on January 25, 2022, at age 69, ending a long, hard-fought battle with cancer that he endured with …
BLANTON, William "Bill" Jr., 75, went home to be with the Lord on January 25, 2022. Bill was a kind and loving man. He loved life and fought h…
Hanover County school board members listened to a series of glowing reviews regarding the proposed fiscal year (FY) 2022-23 budget at a specia…