Nancy Barr WILLIAMS

WILLIAMS, Nancy Barr, 87, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Sunday, January 30, 2022. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ralph H. Williams; her parents, Jesse W. and Doris H. Barr; a great-grandson, Garrett Kirby; her brother, Jesse W. Barr Jr.; and a sister, Berkley Huffman (Larry). She is survived by her daughters, Debra W. Smith and Doris Lynn Williams; two grandchildren, Kimberly Kirby (Trey) and Gregory W. Boyette (Teresa); three great-grandchildren, Summer Kirby, Ty Boyette and Lane Boyette; four sisters, Beverly Wilson, Brenda Nunnally, Judith Elliott and Betty Atkinson (Richard); sister-in-law, Betty Barr; and many nieces and nephews. Nancy was a long-time member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 7046 Cold Harbor Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church.