Nancy BOUMA

BOUMA, Nancy Carol, 83, of Ashland, Va., passed away January 18, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Stan; and her children, Brenda Mahone (Daniel), Mike (Lisa), Chris (Cheryl); grandchildren, Rachael, Jordan, Kimberly, Zachary, Danielle and Madison; and several great-grandchildren and many treasured nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle. Nancy was the epitome of a "Mama Bear." She loved her Savior, she cherished the love of her life, her husband and her beautiful family. She also enjoyed her flowers and plants, crocheting and mission work. Family will receive friends and family on February 5, 2022 between 2 and 3 p.m. at Cross Road Fellowship, 1704 W Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227. A Celebration of Life service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the charity of your choice. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
