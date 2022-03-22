WHEELER, Nancy Lee, 89, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away Friday, March 11, 2022. Her parents were Thomas and Lelia Coghill; her two sisters were Thelma Bemiss and Jane Hardin. She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Freddie Wheeler; her children, Scott Wheeler, Susan Miley and Sally Smethie (Jeff); six grandchildren, Dustin and Cameron Smethie, Nolan, and Garrison Miley, and Cole and Marissa Wheeler; and several nephews and nieces. Nancy was raised on a farm in Shelbyville, Kentucky, which explains her love for the outdoors. She made fond memories of riding horses, caring for animals and working on the family farm. Her love of animals never ceased, especially her adoration for Shetland Sheepdogs. An avid reader, she collected hundreds of books on many subjects. Her family will remember her wonderful cooking skills and the feasts she prepared for special occasions. A private memorial service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Northern Virginia Sheltie Rescue, 977 Seminole Trail PMB 314, Charlottesville, Va. 22901. NVSR.org.
Nancy WHEELER
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Community members flocked to the Cold Harbor Business Center last Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of the new Hanover and King William H…
MARSHALL, Lisa Lively, 58, of Glen Allen, passed unexpectedly on February 19, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born in Newport News, Va…
RATTELSDORFER, Casey Marie, 31, passed away September 7, 2021, due to a massive stroke from COVID pneumonia. She is survived by her father, Ro…
Some found it unusual that a controversial item that authorized Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) to engage Alliance Defending Freedom “for…
During last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Hanover County IT Director Kevin Nelson presented a progress update on the county’s “Connect …
NORMAN, William Clyde Sr., "Billy, Daddy, Pa Pa," 75, of Mechanicsville, passed away on March 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother,…
Downtown Ashland Association hosts the 18th annual event
LADD, Allen "Sonny" Henry Jr., 75, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 9, 2022. He was preceded in death by his …
MILLER, Mr. Richard "Sharky," 82, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022. Dick was born in Staunton, Virginia on January 23, …
Hanover and King William Habitat for Humanity is currently accepting applications for a new Homeownership Program that targets existing landow…