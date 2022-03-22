 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nancy WHEELER

WHEELER

WHEELER, Nancy Lee, 89, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away Friday, March 11, 2022. Her parents were Thomas and Lelia Coghill; her two sisters were Thelma Bemiss and Jane Hardin. She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Freddie Wheeler; her children, Scott Wheeler, Susan Miley and Sally Smethie (Jeff); six grandchildren, Dustin and Cameron Smethie, Nolan, and Garrison Miley, and Cole and Marissa Wheeler; and several nephews and nieces. Nancy was raised on a farm in Shelbyville, Kentucky, which explains her love for the outdoors. She made fond memories of riding horses, caring for animals and working on the family farm. Her love of animals never ceased, especially her adoration for Shetland Sheepdogs. An avid reader, she collected hundreds of books on many subjects. Her family will remember her wonderful cooking skills and the feasts she prepared for special occasions. A private memorial service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Northern Virginia Sheltie Rescue, 977 Seminole Trail PMB 314, Charlottesville, Va. 22901. NVSR.org.

