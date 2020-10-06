NASCAR returns for two weekends in 2021 races in 2021

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule will look a good bit different from the 2020 schedule—at least, how the 2020 schedule was supposed to be before the COVID-19 pandemic—but after getting shorted one Cup Series race as a result of the pandemic lockdown, Richmond can look forward to two weekends of NASCAR races in the oncoming season.

NASCAR adds three new tracks and new layouts to two existing Cup Series tracks. The Cup Series will visit Richmond Raceway on April 18 and Sept. 11. The 2021 Xfinity schedule has yet to be announced.

“We certainly looking forward to 2021,” said Dennis Bickmeier, president of Richmond Raceway. “We’re thrilled that the schedule’s out. It’s got a lot of changes to it. I’ve been in this for a little over 20 years, and it's probably the most change I've seen, so I think that's great.

“I think that it's added some energy, at least over the last 24 hours. The fans, I think they've been energized by the changes to the 2021 schedule. … We’re thankful that we have our two dates in April and September and we're ready to get to work on those.”

The three tracks NASCAR is adding to the Cup series schedule are: