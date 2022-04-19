Nellie ZAUN

ZAUN, Nellie Sprinkel, 82, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2022, surrounded with the love and support of her family. A native of Fincastle, Va., she was born December 10, 1939, to Pauline Rucker Sprinkel and John Edward Sprinkel. She was predeceased by her siblings, Betty Sprinkel Woody, Sue Sprinkel Markham and Richard Edward Sprinkel. A gentle soul and loving wife, mother and grandmother, Nellie's commitment to her family remained steadfast. She is survived by and her memory will live on through, her husband of 61 years, Henry "Sonny" Phillip Zaun Jr.; son, Dr. Phillip "Turtle" Craig Zaun (Jennifer); granddaughters, Murphy B. Zaun, Harper G. Zaun, Ryann K. Zaun; and her sister, Eddie Mae Sprinkel Rader. Nellie was the very best grandmother to three athletic granddaughters and spent countless days watching them play sports in all kinds of weather. She loved to laugh and did so often. Her friendships meant the world to her and she was a lifelong fan of Elvis Presley, Neil Diamond and gardening. She never met a vegetable that she couldn't cook. Nellie's career spanned 40 years at the former SunTrust Bank and she played an active role in her son's dental practice in the years following. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, a place she deeply loved. The family thanks Regina Trent and the loving caregivers at Discovery Village at the West End and Beth Sholom Skilled Nursing Facility for their support. A service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, at Woody Funeral Home - Atlee Chapel, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., in Mechanicsville, followed by a 1 p.m. burial in Signal Hill Memorial Park on Hanover Courthouse Road. A reception will follow at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Hanover. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church at hillcresthanover.org. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.