New England spoils Kickers’ home win streak

RICHMOND – The New England Revolution II came to City Stadium Saturday night on a roll, with two straight road wins in USL League One play. Their hosts, the Richmond Kickers, barely registered as a speed bump as New England rolled out of town with its third straight road win, a 4-0 shutout of the Kickers.

It was only the second time Richmond could not muster a goal this season. The other time was a scoreless draw against South Georgia Tormenta FC on July 28.

New England got a pair of goals in each half. The first goal in each half was recorded as an own goal – both bad ricochets off Richmond players in front of the net – and a third score came off a one-on-one penalty kick by Nicolas Firmino inside the box.

New England’s final came from Damian Rivera off a pass from Mayele Malango. Richmond goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald got a hand on it but could not deflect it out of the net.

“We laid an egg tonight. I take responsibility,” said Richmond head coach Darren Sawatzky. “We weren’t prepared as a team to compete against a team that’s in form. Kudos to New England for pumping some goals on us. That’s tough, man. That one stings a little bit.”