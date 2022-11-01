New family visitation room unveiled at Hanover Department of Social Services

A new family visitation room for families in crisis, children needing immediate placement, family visitations, intake interviews and more was unveiled on Monday, Oct. 24, at the Hanover Department of Social Services building.

The space creates a safe, age-appropriate and fun environment that elevates a challenging experience into one that is uplifting.

Children could be in this room for a few hours or overnight.

The new space was put together by a team of 17 community partners including New Community Church, which was responsible for coordination and fundraising, and Shabby Shea Creations, which designed the room.

“If you have to go to Social Services and have an interview with us and that kind of stuff, it’s kind of scary and intimidating,” Social Services administrative assistant Amy Taylor said. “So, having it be a place that’s a little bit more open and warm and fun makes it less intimidating.”

“We cannot thank our community partners enough for their contributions of time, money, services and hard work,” said Sheila M. Crossen-Powell, director of Hanover County Social Services. “They have provided some of our most vulnerable children and families with a safe and welcoming place to work on resolving issues and becoming stronger individuals and families.”