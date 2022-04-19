New Hanover Presbyterian hosts Ukrainian support fundraiser

Community and church members recently gathered at the New Hanover Presbyterian Church for an honorary feast and celebration of local support for Ukraine. With over 120 attendees and more drop-ins by community members, the event exceeded the church’s fundraising goals and revealed an inspiring display of the community’s generosity.

The event was held on Saturday, April 9 by New Hanover Presbyterian Church and followed a Day of Prayer for Ukraine held earlier in the day. Attendees enjoyed Ukrainian food, listened to the moving stories of featured speakers and even rose for a presentation of the Ukrainian national anthem.

“It was really meaningful,” said Katrina VanHuss, the event organizer. “Everyone stood and you could just feel the grief in the room about what’s happening.”

VanHuss said the church began planning for the event on March 21 after Jeff Sigmon, a fellow church member, initiated the idea.

“He just sat back one day and said, ‘We have to do something,’ and the floodgates just opened,” VanHuss said.

Around 70% of their church membership, or around 50 volunteers, jumped into action to bring the event together, she said. Fundraising efforts were in place in the weeks leading up to the event and conducted primarily through social media and direct donations from church members. With their fundraising goal set at $5,000, the church raised $5,700 by the start of the event.

The event initially intended to celebrate the money already raised for the support of Ukraine, but the day provided a surprising turn as donations jumped to $8,600 with an additional $2,000 donation from the church, VanHuss said. While the number is still rising, the church has accumulated $10,600 to send to World Central Kitchen and Presbyterian Disaster Assistance, both of which are active in and around Ukraine with providing refugees food and other emergency humanitarian aid.

“People just wanted to help in whatever way they could,” VanHuss said, describing how they offered support throughout the day. Some community members who couldn’t attend the full ceremony would quickly drop in to make a quick donation and grab take-out from the event’s Ukrainian feast.

The menu was created by Tracey Sigmon, the church’s head chef, and featured an assortment of authentic Ukrainian dishes in honor of the country’s culture. The dishes that were served were Holubtsi, or Ukrainian cabbage rolls with beef and pork; inside out Chicken Kiev; mashed potatoes; stewed green beans in tomato sauce; Pampushky, or Ukrainian garlic bread; strawberry cake; Sochniki, or cheese pastries, and Kolaches.

VanHuss said several attendees donated as soon as they came through the door and offered even more donations after listening to the moving stories of the event’s featured speakers.

Among the set of speakers was John Murphy. He has been volunteering his services to Ukrainian citizens since 1993 in various ways, such as assisting in building homes for needy families, teaching English, offering medicines, supporting children with leukemia and supplying water to small villages. In 2001, Murphy and his wife, Iryna, started the “Odessa Mission” and began running a soup kitchen for retirees in Slavic countries.

Murphy spoke of the harrowing journey his family faced on the morning of Feb. 24, the day of the Russian invasion. After being awoken by a series of nearby explosions, the family fled from their Odessa home to the border of Moldova and arrived just an hour prior to the border’s close. Becoming essentially refugees themselves in the United States, the couple started “Love for Ukrainians,” a project focused on providing much needed relief to refugees and those severely impacted by the war.

Mila Demchyk Savage spoke of her own inspiring efforts in aiding Ukrainian citizens during the event. Demchyk Savage was born and raised in Kyiv, Ukraine, and later moved to the U.S. to continue her work in financial management. She eventually formed the “Americans in Ukraine Foundation,” a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening trust and connections between Americans and Ukraine through implementing educational and charitable projects in both countries.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the foundation has devoted all its efforts toward helping Ukrainian soldiers and civilians. The foundation has raised close to $20,000 since the start of the war and has already delivered aid packages to Ukraine, which included body armors, plates, helmets, tourniquets, first aid kits and other necessary resources. Her husband, Troy Savage, also spoke during the event of his recent journey in delivering aid to Ukraine.

When Demchyk Savage asked a New Hanover Church Presbyterian member why the church was supporting Ukraine, the member responded: “We are all Ukrainians now.”

VanHuss said she was not surprised by the outpour of community support surrounding the fundraiser.

“Our community has always come out for us,” VanHuss said. “And really, we don’t make a distinction between our church and the community. We are one.”

She mentioned other charity projects that received a tremendous amount of community support in the past, including an initiative held last September to provide Afghan refugees with new blankets. In the span of 10 days, the church filled a box truck to the brim with over 2,000 collected blankets to transport to the nearest army base housing refugees.

“Hanover County has a heart for this,” and the church simply strives to provide an outlet for community members who wish to serve other communities in need, she said.

“I feel like we’re the coordinating force, but we help people actualize their own tendencies,” she said. “And that’s the role that we like playing.”

“This is what we do at New Hanover,” said Robert Johnson, pastor of New Hanover Presbyterian Church. “We find a pressing need and do something about it.”

The church is currently in a strategic planning process of identifying more ways to offer support to Ukraine and other community needs, VanHuss said. After recently selling a portion of their land, the church aims to apply the newly acquired funds to effectively serve communities both local and afar.

“And one of the reasons we do that is because political division is real, and a lot of churches are really being harmed by it,” VanHuss said. “So we look for projects that cross those boundaries… We’re doing our best to make this a safe space for every person who wants to do good.”