New partnership aims at comprehensive internet access for Hanover County

Hanover County Administrator John Budesky announced last week a new public/private partnership designed to provide internet service to areas that are underserved or have no service at all.
All Points Broadband was selected to identify those areas of Hanover that are underserved or lack internet service, and it will work with county officials, Dominion Energy Virginia and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative to develop and implement a plan to deliver broadband access with minimum upload/download speeds of 100 Mbps.
“Our businesses and residents expressed a need and interest, and the Board of Supervisors and staff heard you,” Budesky said. “Today, we are here to announce a solution.”
Last year, a broadband committee that was formed to search for solutions to the access problem recommended that the county seek private partnerships to fill gaps in coverage. They also suggested accessing state grants that could provide financial assistance for the project.
Many Hanover residents currently must rely on satellite, DSL, cell phones or mobile hot spots to access the internet, but those services do not provide adequate speed and data for comprehensive access.
Budesky said the new partnership will enable those underserved residents to access full coverage by 2026.
“We are committed to working with our private partners to get those residents access,” Budesky said.
He said lack of internet access is the number one concern expressed by county residents, and last week’s announcement is the first step to a solution.
Officials from All Points Broadband began evaluating and mapping county residences and their internet connectivity; they will continue that process through August. Citizens are urged to share input regarding internet service during the upcoming month to make sure all areas of unserved residences are cataloged.
Supervisors will consider a plan to implement the Connect Hanover effort in September.
Budesky made his comments before a near capacity press conference at the courthouse prior to last week’s regularly scheduled Board of Supervisors meeting.
He credited an involved group of citizens including members of the Broadband Committee led by Kristie Proctor and other residents who have maintained a persistent push to improve internet access.
“This initiative has one main goal,” Budesky said. “That goal is to get all unserved homes in Hanover County broadband. To achieve that goal we need strong capable partners.”
All Points Broadband is involved in initiatives in several Virginia counties that are seeking improved internet service. It specializes in providing service to rural areas, often referred to as last-mile providers.
“Their goal is to empower communities by utility grade broadband to underserved markets, deploy fiber and state of the art fixed wire technology to homes and businesses and communities throughout Virginia,” Budesky said.
Jimmy Carr, chief executive officer of All Points Broadband, said, “Public-private partnerships that leverage partnerships between electric utilities and internet service providers are making fiber to the home possible in currently underserved areas, and we are applying this proven strategy in Hanover.”
All Points Broadband will present a network design for the board’s approval in September, and will partner with the county to apply for Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI), also in September.
Budesky said the county is compiling a grant proposal and should hear back by late 2021 or early 2022. Construction could begin as early as Fall 2022.
County residents are currently served by two internet providers, Lumen and Comcast, and those services will continue to play a vital role in the goal of comprehensive coverage.
“We look forward to collaborating with all partners in the county to ensure universal broadband access is available to any resident that wants it,” Budesky said.
Board Chairman Sean Davis said this initiative is the culmination of years of work by citizens and officials to solve what at times seemed like an unsolvable situation.
“Over the years, through citizen contact and information received from two citizen lead broadband access committees, the board was keenly aware of access limitations,” he said. “We also knew that there had to be a more long term and sustainable approach than simply providing county funding to supply the service.”
Davis said that level of funding was not available locally. “That funding wasn’t possible because we had to ensure the appropriate level of funding for law enforcement, education and the like.”
The private public partnership announced at the press conference enables a path forward to a solution, according to Davis.
“Now that this partnership has been created, we are excited for the opportunity to support remote education for our students and provide economic opportunities for our businesses,” Davis said. “We are more than fortunate for this partnership as it marks the beginning of that journey.”
Last week’s press conference was attended by a number of state and local elected officials including state Sen. Ryan McDougle who represents Hanover County.
“This critical service will improve quality of life, foster economic prosperity and help move our region forward,” McDougle said. “Hanover’s program is consistent with Governor Northam’s goal to provide universal broadband serve to every home and business in Virginia,” he added.
Members from Ashland’s Town Council also attended the event and said the initiative is welcomed news for the Town. For the past two years, the Town has installed more than two miles of fiber to assist it’s business community, but said these efforts will increase attempts to serve other underserved areas of the Town.
“This is positive news for Ashland and Hanover County,” Mayor Steve Trivett said.
Council member Daniel McGraw said the county’s initiative enhances the Town’s efforts to provide broadband to underserved residents and provides options regarding internet providers.
Del. Scott Wyatt, who also represents Hanover, said these types of partnerships are being created around the state and represent a novel approach to an old problem.
“It’s great to have this partnership between Dominion who already has all the aerial poles to put fiber to people’s homes,” he said. “It’s a very different way of thinking as opposed to the old internet service providers that we are used to and uses the current infrastructure that Dominion already has.”
Wyatt said he supports the county’s efforts to obtain a VATI grant to bolster this initiative. “Hopefully, they will qualify for this grant.”
Del. Buddy Fowler provided the following statement regarding last week’s announcement: “Improving Broadband access in Virginia has been a goal of the Virginia General Assembly for years, and the best solution has always required the public and the private sector working together,” Fowler said. “For this reason, I are thrilled by the announcement of the partnership between Hanover County, All Points Broadband, Dominion Energy, and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative to expand Broadband access in Hanover County. Broadband access is critical to the improving the quality of life, education, expanding economic development, and improving the overall quality of life in Hanover County.”
Hanover Schools Superintendent Michael Gill said last week’s announcement is also good news for county students and educators.
“From an equity standpoint, this will level the playing field for all of our students,” he said noting that eventually, this initiative could eliminate the need for hot spots and allow students to access the internet from any location.
Budesky encouraged residents to contact their state and local legislators to seek support for this initiative and encouraged all citizens or businesses who want broadband to complete a broadband availability survey at fiber.allpointsbroadband.com.
Following the press conference, the board allocated $16.9 million of the $29.3 million received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for internet and infrastructure projects. Budesky said those funds place the county in a better position to leverage and obtain grants.