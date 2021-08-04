New partnership aims at comprehensive internet access for Hanover County

Members from Ashland’s Town Council also attended the event and said the initiative is welcomed news for the Town. For the past two years, the Town has installed more than two miles of fiber to assist it’s business community, but said these efforts will increase attempts to serve other underserved areas of the Town.

“This is positive news for Ashland and Hanover County,” Mayor Steve Trivett said.

Council member Daniel McGraw said the county’s initiative enhances the Town’s efforts to provide broadband to underserved residents and provides options regarding internet providers.

Del. Scott Wyatt, who also represents Hanover, said these types of partnerships are being created around the state and represent a novel approach to an old problem.

“It’s great to have this partnership between Dominion who already has all the aerial poles to put fiber to people’s homes,” he said. “It’s a very different way of thinking as opposed to the old internet service providers that we are used to and uses the current infrastructure that Dominion already has.”

Wyatt said he supports the county’s efforts to obtain a VATI grant to bolster this initiative. “Hopefully, they will qualify for this grant.”