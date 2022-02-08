New pay plan rewards Town of Ashland employees

Pavilion design gets Council’s nod

Town of Ashland employees will be receiving a little something extra in their paychecks thanks to a new employee compensation plan unanimously approved by Town Council last week.

Town manager Josh Farrar told council members the current plan awards employees 1% to 3% raises annually, increases he compared to cost of living increases utilized in other localities.

Farrar said remaining competetive with neighboring localities becomes more difficult as other jurisdictions increase salaries in an attempt to attract and retain a qualified workforce.

“The market is one of the biggest drivers,” he said. “The private sector is poaching quite of a few of our higher end specialized employees. Henrico County is giving life-changing raises, and Chesterfield is keeping up with them. Their pay scales are moving dramatically.”

Farrar said Ashland has lost five or six employees in the past year, and those vacancies are difficult to fill and leave a void in administrative operations.

“Maybe, if you are bigger county and you have multiples in every position, you can kind of handle and offload some of the work. When you are small and lose those specialized positions, you just don’t lose that person and all the investment we’ve made in them but the time during that period that they are gone and also the time it takes to get those new employees up to speed,” Farrar said.

He said the current plan contains five pay “bands” individually tied to regionally comparing positions within the Richmond region as “out of whack.” That’s partially due to large increases provided to Ashland Police officers last summer that caused compression issues.

He noted that the increase to APD had worked and the agency is fully staffed for the first time in recent memory. “It worked but it caused some issues we need to correct,” Farrar said.

Each band is reviewed annually and compared to its regional counterparts and then adjusted to more closely align with those salaries.

The new plan would take those regionally adjusted salaries and add 4% to the base salary. Farrar said depending on just the average number sometimes places the Town on the low side of regional salaries.

“The average keeps you more toward the bottom of that four scales and adding the 4% keeps us above the midpoint – not necessarily that we are ever going to be the top payer in the region but it keeps us ahead so adding that extra keeps us closer to that midpoint,” Farrar said.

Under the new plan that reduces the number of bands from five to four, the minimum salary for each band is increased. For example, the minimum for an operator is currently around $32,000 annually and would increase to about $36,000 under the new plan, a 12.8% increase.

“That 12.8% and all the raises you see associated with this major overhaul is a one-time thing. You can’t expect to see that annually,” Farrar said.

He commended council members for efforts to increase compensation for Town employees by utilizing funds and providing employee bonuses through the American Rescue Plan Act, but noted the need for more salary-based adjustments.

“You have been incredibly generous in using those federal one-time funds in letting our employees know that are valued, but we haven’t been able to keep up with our regional competitors on a salary increase basis over the last two years. We want to make sure our employees know that we are thinking of them and want them to keep up with their regional competitors,” Farrar said.

The plan takes effect Feb. 25 with costs estimated at $166,000 for the remainder of the current fiscal year, and about $400,000 for FY2023.

“We have budgeted more than $1 million in new revenue,” Farrar said. “We are still going to have plenty of revenue available in the new fiscal year to do these things and do it for the entire fiscal year and still meet the other needs and goals that Council might have.”

Earlier in the evening, the council approved a $1.2 million amendment to the 2021 budget that will, among other things, fund that employee compensation plan. The additional revenues are the result of better-than-projected returns from the town’s primary revenue sources – sales, meal and lodging taxes.

The $1.2 million adjustment will provide funds for park improvements, provide matching funds for grants, fund the employee compensation plan and add more than a $1 million in new revenue.

“Our revenues are exceeding our expectations to quite some extent. Everything we are proposing here tonight is paid for through the new revenue,” Farrar said. “Things are going really well. We’re seeing that revenue so we are comfortable, even as a conservative estimate, to go with that $1.25 million in new revenue.”

In other matters, Ashland Town Council members unanimously approved a proclamation recognizing Black History Month at their meeting last week.

Continuing with that theme, the panel also heard a presentation by Hanover NAACP President Pat Hunter-Jordan outlining the history of the association in the county.

While the national chapter began in 1909 founded by 60 original members, seven African Americans and 53 whites, the local chapter got its start in 1946.

Hunter-Jordan said the organization is involved in a number of local projects that benefit the community. She noted recent efforts to vaccinate more than 50% of Hanover residents and continuing efforts to provide testing in coordination with the Chickahominy Health District. The chapter also sponsored a Souls to the Polls campaign that attracted more than 400 voters.

She said the group had worked with the sheriff’s office to update the complaint system, making it more transparent and easily accessible.

And the group continues to mount a defense for the Brown Grove Community regarding environmental justice and began a series of profiles recognizing the contributions of black people in Hanover County.

Hunter-Jordan said the group also is conducting quarterly educational sessions on various topics like Critical Race Theory and transgender issues in Hanover schools.

“We have a mission and our mission says that we are going to ensure political,educational and social equality…. and we are going to remove all barriers of racial discrimination…. for all people,” she said.

Another primary focus of the organization locally is voter registration, and Hunter-Jordan said the goal is to register every person in the county who is not signed up to vote.

“We are finding out who is not registered and going around and finding them. That’s who we are as the NAACP,” she concluded.

Assistant town manager Matt Reynal kicked off this year’s budget season by presenting a working timetable for this year’s efforts.

Two budget planning sessions are scheduled for March 1 and 8 beginning at 6 p.m., and the town manager’s budget will be officially presented at the council’s first meeting in April. Two public hearings will follow with adoption slated for June to comply with state guidelines.

Reynal said officials are seeking public input regarding the budget early in the process to allow them ample time to make adjustments. He conceded that when public hearings are conducted in May it leaves little time for adjustment, so citizens are asked to participate early and often in the process.

In another matter, the council approved a preliminary design for a pavilion planned for the Town Hall lawn. The option selected features a pitched roof that mirrors the Town Hall design and is located on the north corner of the lawn.

Architects will now develop final plans and provide construction costs for the project that has been in the planning stages for a number of years.