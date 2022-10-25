 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NEWBILL

  • 0
NEWBILL

NEWBILL, Carole Lee (Canary) Gettman, 79, passed away to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 12 noon Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, with a service beginning at noon at Affinity Funeral Service, 8074 Mechanicsville Tpke., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Interment followed in Oakwood Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

OWEN

OWEN

OWEN, Danielle Elizabeth, 46, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Oct. 6, 2022. She is survived by her loving husband, Brock; sons, Greyson and …

Doris LOWRY

Doris LOWRY

LOWRY, Doris W., 89, of Mechanicsville, passed peacefully surrounded by family on Oct. 6, 2022. Doris was preceded in death by her first husba…

Roger STEWART

Roger STEWART

STEWART, Roger A., passed away on Oct. 5, 2022, at the age of 67. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda; daughter, Madison; sons, Alexander…

Madeline JOHNSON

Madeline JOHNSON

JOHNSON, Madeline Sledd, 92, of Mechanicsville, passed away Oct. 6, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Joseph and Mary The…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News