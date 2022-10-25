NEWBILL, Carole Lee (Canary) Gettman, 79, passed away to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 12 noon Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, with a service beginning at noon at Affinity Funeral Service, 8074 Mechanicsville Tpke., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Interment followed in Oakwood Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.